Lincoln High School Senior Yingyin Tan

LAUSD Supt. Alberto Carvalho shakes the hand of Lincoln High School Senior Yingyin Tan

Lincoln Heights -- Lincoln High School Senior Yingyin Tan was the center of attention Friday when LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho presented her the top honor granted to members of the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.

Carvalho presented Tan the Legion of Valor Bronze Cross for Achievement in a ceremony held at the school theater and attended by school district and JROTC officials and Tan’s family. The award recognizes outstanding accomplishments in academics, military training and community service.

Tags

Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.

Recommended for you

Load comments