Lincoln Heights -- Lincoln High School Senior Yingyin Tan was the center of attention Friday when LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho presented her the top honor granted to members of the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.
Carvalho presented Tan the Legion of Valor Bronze Cross for Achievement in a ceremony held at the school theater and attended by school district and JROTC officials and Tan’s family. The award recognizesoutstanding accomplishments in academics, military training and community service.
Tan is one of 49 JROTC cadets from across the country to be recognized with the medal this year, according to the district, and is the first LAUSD student to receive the award since 2009. She also was promoted to All City Colonel, making her the highest-ranking member of the JROTC within the LAUSD, said Darryl W. Hensley, LAUSD Director of Army Instruction.
Tan has applied to multiple Ivy League schools. But her goal is to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and major in biology and computer science.
Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.
