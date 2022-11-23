More than two weeks after the election, L.A. school board candidate Maria Brenes conceded defeat today in her tightly contested race for the District 2 seat being vacated by Mónica García.
Brenes' opponent, Rocío Rivas, declared victory late last week as her lead expanded. The latest returns show Rivas with 52.5% of the vote and a roughly 5,000-vote lead.
"There is much work to be done, and I am ready to bring my very best to all constituents -- teachers, students, parents, neighbors," Rivas said in a statement last week. "You can count on me to serve our district with unwavering dedication."
Rivas was serving as a policy deputy for LAUSD board member Jackie Goldberg. She said during her campaign that she supports a re-examination of school campus safety, police presence on campuses and patrol tactics. She also said she will work to reverse underfunding of public schools due to policies such as Prop 13. She also said she wants to apply "common-sense standards of transparency, equity and accountability to charter schools."
Brenes is the founder of the InnerCity Struggle advocacy group. In a social media post Wednesday, she thanked her supporters and "my small but mighty team who all powered my campaign."
"We did not win this election, but we gave it our all and our education equity movement is even stronger because of the historic coalition and campaign we built," she wrote. "For nearly 30 years, I've been fighting for equitable schools, and my fight will continue long after this election. Congrats to Rocío Rivas."
Rivas had the backing of the powerful United Teachers Los Angeles teachers union, while Brenes has been backed by some major charter school supporters. The issue of charter schools has long affected contributions to LAUSD board candidates, with charter backers working to obtain and maintain support from a majority of the seven-member panel.
García, who is termed out, has been the District 2 representative since 2006 and served as the board president from 2007-13. The district includes Boyle Heights, Downtown L.A, East LA, El Sereno, Lincoln Heights, Highland Park, Montecito Heights, and other neighborhoods.
