Wilson High students, parents, L.A. Unified School District officials- including Superintendent Alberto Carvalho - along with representatives of L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis and physicians and administrators from Los Angeles General Medical Center celebrate the ribbon cutting for L.A. General’s Mobile Clinic, which will provide medical services to Wilson High. This is the first such mobile clinic run by L.A. General.

Students at Wilson High School can now access health care services on campus through a new Los Angeles General Medical Center Mobile Clinic.

The mobile clinic, which had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 18 at Wilson, is the first to be operated by L.A. General.

Sports physicals, vaccinations and other medical services will be available through a new mobile clinic at Wilson High School in El Sereno.

