Students at Wilson High School can now access health care services on campus through a new Los Angeles General Medical Center Mobile Clinic.
The mobile clinic, which had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 18 at Wilson, is the first to be operated by L.A. General.
Sports physicals, vaccinations and other medical services will be available through the mobile clinic, said Wilson High Principal Gregorio Verbera.
The mobile clinic, which will be on campus once a week, can address cases more complex than those a school nurse typically handles but less complex than an urgent care center, said Dr. Breck Nichols, director of the combined medicine and pediatrics residency program at Los Angeles General Medical Center.
In addition to the mobile clinic, Wilson will soon have a wellness center, which is currently under construction, Verbera said.
Together, the two facilities will meet the health needs of students without overlap in services, he said. The wellness center will provide ongoing care to students with health issues such as asthma or diabetes that have insurance. The mobile clinic will provide care to students regardless of whether they have insurance or can pay.
“The county of Los Angeles is the safety net provider for our most vulnerable residents,” said L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis in a statement. “In an effort to ensure that our health programming and services are directly responsive to community needs, I’m proud to launch this new mobile clinic right in the heart of our El Sereno neighborhood.”
She added that she hopes this partnership with Los Angeles Unified will be a model for school-based care in the future.
L.A. Unified Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said good health plays a role in learning, but there’s a shortage of health services for the existing need.
“Considering the level of need in this community and across L.A. where the level of student poverty is around 80 percent, considering the lack of equitable access to resources including health resources in historically underserved, fragile communities, the existing clinics across our district including the ones in this community are insufficient,” Carvalho said.
The mobile clinic will enable it to provide services to students, parents and the community “in a timely fashion with no questions asked,” he said.
🎒More School News
Field trips to county facilities benched
L.A. Unified School District students won’t be visiting L.A. County Parks and Recreation facilities this year, the L.A. Times reports, because the school district has not signed a contract agreeing to take most of the legal liability for any incident involving students at county parks department facilities. The district would also have to provide proof of liability insurance. The issue stems from a 2014 incident where Erick Ortiz, 16, drowned at the Atlantic Avenue Park pool in East L.A. The Garfield High School student, who had autism, was at the park as part of an end-of-school-year field trip. The teen had his family’s authorization to visit the park but did not have permission to enter the pool.
Highland Park resident awarded scholarship
Highland Park resident Saray Cortes is the recipient of the Think Real Estate 2023 Highland Park Scholarship, sponsor Wendy Colton announced. An Academia Avance Charter School graduate, Cortes is attending UCLA, majoring in biology. According to an email from Colton, who sponsors the scholarship with Dave Robles, Cortes plans to go to medical school and become a pediatrician. The $1,000 scholarship recognizes high school seniors for their academics and their work in the community.
