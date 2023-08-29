Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 10,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The L.A. Unified School District approved more than $78 million for upgrades at multiple schools, including some Eastside campuses
Funding for Grant Elementary School in East Hollywood and six other schools will meet the district’s goals of modernizing infrastructure and creating welcoming learning environments. The school board wants 30% of every campus schoolyard to be green or natural.
Playground and exterior campus improvements include new asphalt paving, greening and landscaping, exterior painting of all buildings and the addition of privacy fencing. Improvements will also be made to make the selected campuses meet ADA accessibility requirements.
Funding was also approved to upgrades athletic facilities at Eagle Rock High School and two other high schools.
Board members also signed off on construction contracts for previously approved projects at Soto Street Elementary in Boyle Heights and Eagle Rock Elementary. Heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems will be upgraded at Soto Street and Eagle Rock Elementary will be made more ADA-accessible.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
LAUSD designates September Suicide Prevention Month
The L.A. school district will recognize September as Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and the week of September 10 through September 16 as National Suicide Prevention Week. The designations are meant to encourage students, faculty, administrators and parents “to promote a climate of positive behavior support and intervention; monitor students’ emotional state and well-being; and make referrals for crisis support and mental health, as needed,” the District said in a statement.
Siblings shine on the gridiron
Eagle Rock: The brother and sister duo of Barry and Haylee Weatherspoon are making a name for themselves at Eagle Rock High School, the L.A. Times reported. The siblings are both star athletes and standouts on their respective football teams: Barry, a senior, is a receiver on the Eagles’ football squad, while Haylee handles multiple positions on the school’s first seven-on-seven girls flag football team.
217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.