Soto Street Elementary 1200

LAUSD allocated funding recently for a series of facilities improvements. Soto Street Elementary in Boyle Heights will undergo improvements to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

 

The L.A. Unified School District approved more than $78 million for upgrades at multiple schools, including some Eastside campuses

Funding for Grant Elementary School in East Hollywood and six other schools will meet the district’s goals of modernizing infrastructure and creating welcoming learning environments. The school board wants 30% of every campus schoolyard to be green or natural.

Eastside Parent

Eastside Parent

Your guide to schools, resources, fun & more

Produced by The Eastsider

217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments