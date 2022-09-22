LAUSD logo

The L.A. school district announced today it will make the anti-overdose medication Narcan available at all of its campuses by mid- October. The announcement comes after recent fentanyl overdoses by students, including the death of a 15-year-old girl in a Hollywood school bathroom. 

Doses of Narcan, or naloxone, will also be provided to all LAUSD School Police officers, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.

