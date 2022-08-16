Thousands of L.A. Unified students who returned to campuses for the start of the school year on Monday found new buildings, new initiatives and even some new school buses.
Numerous programs kicked off this week, and others will be launching soon. This is by no means a complete list of everything new but a small sampling of what students and families can expect to find this semester:
Academics
•Tutoring services, ranging from homework assistance to intensive one-on-one tutoring, are available to those who fell behind during the pandemic.
•Credentialed teachers are in every classroom.
•iAttend involves making home visits and providing support to families with children who are chronically absent.
•Transitional kindergarten, which prepares younger children to transition to kindergarten, added more than 350 classes.
Construction/Renovation
•Belvedere Middle School: New classroom building will open this fall.
• Eagle Rock Jr./Senior High School and Micheltorena Street Elementary: Classroom renovations include new furniture, rugs and paint to create more homelike and welcoming environments.
•Garfield High School: New baseball fields and facilities.
•Mendez High School: Sylvia Mendez Wellness Center has gone into service.
•Roosevelt High School: Construction is expected to be completed on an administration building and wellness center.
Transportation
•Two electric and Wi-Fi-enabled school buses have been assigned to serve Roosevelt High School.
Other programs
•Conga Kids, which involves teaching children a variety of ballroom dances with connections to the African diaspora, is coming to Micheltorena Street School.
•Southern-style honey biscuits are now part of the lunch menu at the Sotomayor Learning Academies after district chefs revamped school meals to include healthy but tasty fare that will appeal to young taste buds.
Politics: City Councilmember–elect Eunisses Hernandez has endorsed Rocio Rivas over Maria Brenes in District 2 School Board race. The election takes place Nov. 8.
