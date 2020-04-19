It's been several weeks since arts organizer Katrina Alexy of Highland Park has seen her young students after schools were closed to slow the spread of coronavirus.
But Alexy has found a way to keep in touch with students, many of whom live in Echo Park and Silver Lake, and continue their arts education.
She describes the process:
She has received 40 postcards so far and expects more in the weeks ahead.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.