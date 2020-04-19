It's been several weeks since arts organizer Katrina Alexy of Highland Park has seen her young students after schools were closed to slow the spread of coronavirus.

But Alexy has found a way to keep in touch with students, many of whom live in Echo Park and Silver Lake, and continue their arts education.

She describes the process:

. "Each kid received a SASE blank postcard in an envelope that is addressed to me. Every day I receive postcards from all over L.A. with artwork from students. At the end of this Covid crisis, I’ll present a big tree of life assemblage using all their mail art and it will welcome them back on campus."

She has received 40 postcards so far and expects more in the weeks ahead.