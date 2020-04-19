Postcard Collage

Some of the postcards students have sent for their mail-in art project.

 Photo by Katrina Alexy

It's been several weeks since arts organizer Katrina Alexy of Highland Park has seen her young students after schools were closed to slow the spread of coronavirus.

But Alexy has found a way to keep in touch with students, many of whom live in Echo Park and Silver Lake, and continue their arts education.

She describes the process:

She has received 40 postcards so far and expects more in the weeks ahead.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments