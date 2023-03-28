Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
Prepping for the contest took lots of time. Training for the Garfield team went as late as 8 pm on weeknights and all day on Saturdays leading up to regional and state competitions, said Lucille Romero, who has coached the team since 1994.
Romero reassures worried parents that their kids' academics won't suffer. Instead, she says, students learn to budget time and don’t procrastinate.
“Yes, they do give up a lot of free time,” Romero said. But the commitment “pays off throughout the rest of their lives.”
The statewide competition is tough, and students face mounting pressure preparing, said Marshall coach Daniel Badiak. But it’s also an opportunity to travel and interact with decathletes from other schools, he said.
Badiak instills in students the importance of maintaining a balanced life.
“I don’t ask students to give up anything,” Badiak said. “They have to balance work and have fun.”
