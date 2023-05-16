East LA: Following months of student unrest at Torres East Los Angeles Performing Arts Magnet, a message went out Friday to faculty, staff and parents informing them that Principal John Edward Estoesta will not return to the school, according to an L.A. Unified spokesperson.
Students had been trying to convey their concerns to district about the campus climate under the principal, including his treatment of teacher James Lotter who was away from school for about a week in March. Students initially thought Lotter had been dismissed, sparking two days of protests.
Last week a delegation that included students and members of Inner City Struggle, an education non-profit, went before the school board to urge members to address the matter before teachers left the school to teach elsewhere, said Kori Troupe, a Torres senior and an organizer of a recent student protest.
According to a district spokesperson, students, faculty, staff and others will have a chance to give their input on a future principal.
LAUSD summer school registration open
L.A. Unified is accepting summer school registration applications for students in transitional kindergarten through 12th grade until June 6. The district will offer in-person and virtual courses. Go here for additional summer school information.
204 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.