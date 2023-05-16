Esteban Torres High in East Los Angeles

Esteban Torres High in East Los Angeles

East LA: Following months of student unrest at Torres East Los Angeles Performing Arts Magnet, a message went out Friday to faculty, staff and parents informing them that Principal John Edward Estoesta will not return to the school, according to an L.A. Unified spokesperson.

Earlier this month, Estoesta went on leave, the Boyle Heights Beat reported.

Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.

