After years of working with youth and families, Monica Garcia felt that multiple pressing issues in the community’s schools needed addressing. So in 2006 she ran for a seat on the LAUSD School Board.
“Back then I felt there was an absence of urgency,” said Garcia, who lives in El Sereno.
This week, after more than 16 years on the board, Monica Garcia was termed out as representative of District 2, which includes most of the Eastside. She is succeeded by Rocio Rivas.
Garcia’s election to the board gave her an avenue to push for an increase in school counselors and the construction of schools, including the Felicitas and Gonzalo Mendez High School in Boyle Heights and Esteban Torres High School in East L.A.
“We’ve definitely been investing for the next 100 years,” Garcia said, adding she’s grateful to voters who supported bond measures that have made it possible to make these capital investments.
The district has moved away from a reliance on suspension as a means of disciplining students and turned to other approaches to address misbehavior, Garcia said.
The needle has also moved in educational resource allocation, Garcia added. More resources are reaching schools in communities with high needs, but more can be done. There is still a shortage of counselors and psychiatric social workers to address students’ needs.
Maria Brenes, executive director of the non-profit organization InnerCity Struggle, said Garcia has been a voice for Eastside students and parents seeking educational resources on par with more affluent communities in the district; as well as moving away from disciplinary actions that set students up for failure.
Garcia “has been an ally to the educational justice movement,” said Brenes, who in November ran for Garcia’s seat. Brenes added that Garcia understood the need for healthcare services for students, which led to the creation of wellness centers in schools such as the one that opened this week at Mendez High.
Garcia was also an advocate for charter schools, referring to them as “partners” in helping the district.
In 2020 Garcia was one of several candidates who ran for the District 14 seat on the Los Angeles City Council, which is currently held by Kevin de Leon.
Will she seek another elected office?
“I don’t know,” Garcia said. “The door’s open. The universe has been tremendously good to me.”
🎒 More School News
New murals take shape at Roosevelt High
Boyle Heights: Students, faculty, staff, alumni and others had an opportunity to help paint a mural in the lobby of Roosevelt High School’s gymnasium. The project is the work of muralists Adriana Carranza and Alfonso Aceves of the Kalli Arte Collective. Carranza and Aceves are graduates of Roosevelt and residents of Boyle Heights. Two additional murals are also going up at Roosevelt by Miles MacGregor and alumnus Carlos Callejo.
Mendez High welcomes new Wellness Center
Boyle Heights: Felicitas & Gonzalo Mendez High School celebrated the opening of the school’s Sylvia Mendez Wellness Center last week. The center will provide health services to students, their families and residents of the surrounding community. School administrators believe that having a campus-based wellness center will decrease absenteeism. The wellness center is named for Sylvia Mendez, a nurse and daughter of Felicitas and Gonzalo Mendez. The couple fought against school segregation in Westminster in the 1940s.
We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help
For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can’t find anywhere else. Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me. I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.
That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.
Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below. Many thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.