East Hollywood — Los Angeles City College will have a new president, starting in August.
LACC has tapped Amanuel Gebru to replace the current president, Mary Gallagher, who is retiring, according to college spokesperson Shaena Engle.
Gebru, who emerged in a national search of candidates, is currently the Vice President of Student Support at Moorpark College in Ventura County.He also has prior experience working at other Southern California colleges, including Los Angeles Southwest College, Mt. San Antonio College, Los Angeles Valley College, and Cal State Long Beach, according to A²MEND, where he is president of the executive board.
The district’s chancellor, Francisco Rodriguez, said Gebru “has committed his entire career to serving diverse populations and is passionate about access and educational opportunity, advancing racial equity and increasing student achievement,” according to EdSource.
Gallagher was named president in 2018, after having served as acting president for the prior eight months. During her tenure, she shepherded the school through the pandemic and its aftermath, as more and more classes shifted to online.
Two years ago, she also hosted First Lady Jill Biden as a commencement speaker.
Assistant Editor
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
