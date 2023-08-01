Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Jackie Goldberg, the Echo Park resident who began her political career on the L.A. school board, announced today that her career will end in the same place.
Goldberg, 78, said she will not seek re-election to another term on the board, to which she returned in 2019 after stints on the Los Angeles City Council and in the state Assembly. Her term ends in December 2024.
"It's been the honor of my life to advocate for children," Goldberg said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the hard truth is that there isn't enough money for our kids .... As a state, we must do better. We must commit ourselves to long-term solutions to get them what they need."
Why is Goldberg announcing her retirement now?
"She feels like the board is really committed to investing in public schools, the labor partners have great contracts, the superintendent is committed and leading in a great direction — in general, she feels very optimistic about the future," according to a school district spokesperson.
After nearly two decades as a teacher, Goldberg was elected to the LAUSD board in 1983 and worked to implement a districtwide dual-language education program and build more schools to address classroom overcrowding.
She won a seat on the Los Angeles City Council in 1994, becoming that panel's first openly gay member. Among other efforts, she worked to revitalize Hollywood and develop a living-wage ordinance for municipal employees.
Goldberg moved to the state Assembly in 2000, serving three terms, which included serving as chair of the Assembly Education Committee. She later became a faculty adviser at UCLA's Graduate School of Education and Information Studies, and she chaired Mayor Eric Garcetti's City Targeted Local Hire Working Group that worked to secure entry-level municipal jobs for veterans, the disabled, transgender individuals, formerly homeless or incarcerated people and those living in high-poverty areas.
She returned to the LAUSD board in 2019, and currently serves as the board chair.
"I'll miss all of this -- the students, and the people who care for them -- more than I can say," Goldberg said.
