Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
There’s a misunderstanding that all screen time is equal. There are tons of ways to use a screen, and some of them have negative consequences.
Much in the way that we can classify our food into junk food and healthy food, it’s a pretty good metaphor for online content and device use. When you look at the stuff that kids could be interacting with, it’s pretty clear what is just junk, and what’s enhancing their life in some way.
How is this different from other means of distraction that kids have always enjoyed?
There are psychological tricks that are employed by all of these apps and games and websites that hold our attention and manipulate us into wanting to come back and kids brains are not developed enough to be able to resist that kind of manipulation.
Adults are on their screens a lot. How does that influence the kids?
The way we interact with our devices and the choices that we make are definitely setting an example for our children. Becoming conscious of the ways our devices might be getting in the way of our interactions with people is a really good step for parents to take.
Should I spy on my kids?
I am not a fan of spying on kids.A better tactic is to say to your child, we’ve created certain boundaries and restrictions to keep you safe; and because I am your parent, I reserve the right to check your device any time I think I need to.
193 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.