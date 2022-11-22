While attending Cal State L.A, Jose M. Rodriguez was a successful civil engineering student. But he wasn’t fulfilled. He had doubts engineering was the right career choice.
After working as a teacher’s assistant in a grade school science lab, Rodriguez made a discovery.
“‘This is my calling!’” Rodriguez recalled thinking. “I loved the interaction” with students and teachers.
Now, after many years working in education, the 48-year-old Rodriguez oversees two dozen schools in Glassell Park and Los Feliz as a Community Schools Administrator. Rodriguez is part of a behind-the-scenes army of L.A. Unified School District staff supporting the teachers and administrators on the front lines.
After stints as an elementary school teacher, principal and coach for aspiring administrators, Rodriguez started his current job last year. Working out of the Lexington Avenue Primary Center in East Hollywood, Rodriguez serves as an instructional leader responsible for strengthening academic systems, securing and allocating resources and being responsive to the needs of schools.
One of the things that drew Rodriguez to education was that the children were not all that different from himself.
“I saw myself in students,” said Rodriguez, the son of farmworkers. “I wanted to make sure (students) know that with more education the
more options you’ll have to be successful.”
As a student he made a point of attending summer school every year. That gave him a chance to spend part of the day away from working in the fields with his parents on the Central Coast.
In high school Rodriguez found math and science were his strengths. His math teacher made it clear that everyone was expected to apply to college. Rodriguez did and was accepted to multiple institutions and engineering programs, a field he fell into.
“I feel I was a product of chance,” Rodriguez said. “I was good at math and science, but I wasn’t passionate about it.”
As a Community of Schools administrator, he wants to make sure students know they have career and educational options after high school. He has organized events that send that message to them and their families.
“I want to make sure students have viable options,” he said.
We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help
For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can’t find anywhere else. Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me. I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.
That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.
Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below. Many thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.