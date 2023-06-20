Lucy Romero 1200

Garfield High's Lucy Romero retired after 43 years, but is sticking around to coach the academic decathlon team.

Lucille “Lucy” Romero cleaned out her classroom on June 12, wrapping up 43 years as a teacher – all at Garfield High School in East Los Angeles.

The following day Romero, 68, was back at Garfield. The long-time coach of the school’s Academic Decathlon team returned to begin preparing students for the 2023-2024 Academic Decathlon season.

