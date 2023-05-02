Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
The Eastsider is excited to announce its latest project: Eastside Parent!
Parenting isn't always easy. We want what's best for our children: the best schools, the best healthcare, the best nutrition, the best ... well, you name it. There's a lot of information out there, so where can you turn to help figure it all out?
Eastside Parent is The Eastsider's new all-things schools and parenting guide explicitly crafted for the Eastside Los Angeles audience. From Los Feliz to Boyle Heights and Historic Filipinotown to Eagle Rock, Eastside Parent will be the go-to resource to provide parents and caregivers with the resources they need to make informed decisions about schools, classes, fun activities and more.
"Families have always been an important part of our audience," said Eastsider publisher Jesus Sanchez. "Eastside Parent will help those families find the best information possible in the neighborhoods they love."
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
