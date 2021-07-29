Hello, Eastsider readers

I have good news today!

The Eastsider has been awarded a grant from Great Public Schools Now to expand our coverage of our local schools over the next few months.

Their Collective Action Initiative provides grants to expand media coverage of Los Angeles public education. We will use our $35,000 grant to provide you with stories about the successes and challenges facing Eastside schools as well as profiles of outstanding students, teachers and volunteers. You can also expect information about getting the most out of your neighborhood school.

Like all of our coverage, we will continue to have total control over what topics and subjects we will pursue and publish. But we are turning to our readers for story ideas and suggestions. So, please feel free to contact me at schools@TheEastsiderLA.com.

Many thanks to Great Public Schools Now for this wonderful opportunity to cover an important part of our communities.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

TheEastsiderLA.com