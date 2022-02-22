Only a pandemic could keep the players off the pitch.

After a COVID-19 induced hiatus, the Los Silverlake Invitational Soccer Tournament returns for its 10th year this Saturday after skipping the last two years during the pandemic.

The tournament features parents playing for squads from four Silver Lake and Los Feliz schools: Franklin Avenue, Ivanhoe, and Micheltorena Street elementary schools and Thomas Starr King Middle School.

The free event on February 26 takes place at Marshall High School and will feature a pair of matchups bookending a kids game. The fun is open to the community and will include a bake sale, a “mascot faceoff,” the Franklin Choir and more.

“What makes this event special for me is the amazing sense of community I get out of it,” said Atwater Village resident and Ivanhoe coach Marcus Fox, who has children in fourth grade and kindergarten. “You get to know parents from your general neighborhood area you wouldn't have necessarily met.”

The spirit of community echoes louder for the participants than even the fundraising aspects of the Los Silverlake Invitational, even more so after two years of pandemic life.

“As a soccer player, it’s amazing to be out there running around,” said Friends of Franklin Board member Mark Freed. “As a parent, it’s amazing to actually be able to meet other parents again and be social.”

Later this spring, the same four schools will compete in a round-robin style tournament at the Glendale Sports Complex with bragging rights - and a trophy - at stake. The competition is intense but friendly.

Ivanhoe won the last competitive tournament in 2019, with the coveted trophy currently residing at the campus on Rowena.

2022 Los Silverlake Invitational Soccer Tournament

Saturday, Feb 26 | 12 pm

Marshall High football/soccer field

Corner of Griffith Park Boulevard & St. George Street

Robert Fulton is a board member of the Friends of Ivanhoe

In Other School News ...

Decathlon Bound

Teams representing three Eastside high schools have been invited to the California Academic Decathlon in March, the LAUSD announced.

Students from Garfield Senior High in East L.A., Lincoln High in Lincoln Heights and Marshall High in Los Feliz were among ten top-scoring teams that were invited after competing in LAUSD’s 41st annual Academic Decathlon.

Grover Cleveland Charter High School in Reseda was the winner. This year's theme was “Water: A Most Essential Resource.”|

Among individual students, Garfield High’s Matthew Cortez Aguilar scored the second-highest number of points, with 7,406.67; Marshall High’s Momoko Nakazawa was third with 7,382.50.

Full-Ride Scholarships Awarded

Three East L.A. students will attend East Coast universities in the fall after being awarded full-ride Posse Foundation scholarships, according to Ednovate charter schools.

Dante Aguilar, Hanani Rodriguez and Zaely Rodriguez all attend Esperanza College Prep.

“When you think about the fact that 15,000 students competed for 660 scholarship slots this year, getting three from our little schools is a very big deal,” said Rosa Alanis, principal at Esperanza College Prep, in a statement.

Come fall Aguilar will begin his freshman year at Middlebury College in Vermont; Zaely Rodriguez will attend Bucknell University in Pennsylvania; and Hanani Rodriguez will head off to Dickinson College, also in Pennsylvania.

Mask Mandate Eased

Starting today, the LAUSD will drop its COVID-19 mandate that students and staff wear face coverings while outside on campuses. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho made the announcement late Friday, posting revised district guidance online. The new rules state that "outdoor masking will be optional for all individuals in Los Angeles Unified schools effective February 22, 2022."

Carvalho took some heat when the LAUSD initially opted to keep the outdoor masking rule in place through the end of the week. He said the district wanted to take a few days to transition to the new rule and properly inform labor partners, parents and staff.