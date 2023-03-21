The nation's second-largest school district ground to a halt today as 30,000 service workers -- joined in sympathy by about 30,000 teachers -- walked off the job to begin an anticipated three-day strike in demand of higher wages.
Despite persistent rain, picketing began in the pre-dawn hours at a Van Nuys bus yard, then spread to locations throughout the district, which closed all of its schools in response to the walkout, leaving more than 400,000 students without classes.
Workers with Service Employees International Union Local 99 -- including cafeteria staff, bus drivers, custodians, special education assistants and others -- were joined on the picket line by members of the powerful teachers union, United Teachers Los Angeles.
SEIU and UTLA officials held an early morning rally at Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools, with union leaders lashing out at LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, accusing him of "union busting" and trying to conduct labor negotiations in public rather than at the bargaining table. They also accused the district of woefully under-paying its service workers, saying those employees earn an average of $25,000 a year.
"Let me be clear, the district has approximately between a $13 billion and $14 billion budget a year," SEIU Local 99 Executive Director Max Arias told the crowd at the rally. "Out of that budget, it spends between 5% and 6% on payroll for 40% of the workforce. That's negligible."
But Carvalho issued a statement this morning again saying he and the district remain prepared to return to negotiations at any time "so we can provide an equitable contract to our hardworking employees and get our students back in classrooms."
"I understand our employees' frustration that has been brewing, not just for a couple of years, but probably for decades," he said. "And it is on the basis of recognizing historic inequities that we have put on the table a historic proposal. This offer addresses the needs and concerns from the union, while also remaining fiscally responsible and keeping the district in a financially stable position."
According to the district, the LAUSD last week made an offer that included a 5% wage increase retroactive to July 2021, another 5% increase retroactive to July 2022 and another 5% increase effective July 2023, along with a 4% bonus in 2022-23 and a 5% bonus in 2023-24.
On Monday, Carvalho said the district sweetened the offer to an overall 23% salary increase, along with a 3% "cash-in-hand bonus."
The union, however, has been pushing for a 30% pay raise, with an additional boost for the lowest-paid workers.
SEIU workers have been working without a contract since June 2020. The union declared an impasse in negotiations in December, leading to the appointment of a state mediator.
As of this morning, there were no publicly announced plans for any negotiating sessions between the district and union, likely meaning the strike will continue for the anticipated three days.
What to do with the kids during the school strike
• Student supervision available
Student supervision will be provided at select elementary, middle and high schools from 8 am to 6 pm. Click here for details.
• County parks extend play program hours
Sixteen county parks will extend their Every Body Plays program hours - from 8 am to 5:30 pm, from March 21 to 23. This includes programs at the following parks in East L.A.:
- Belvedere Park, 4914 E. Cesar Chavez Ave.
- City Terrace Park, 1126 N. Hazard Ave. E.
- Obregon Park, 4021 E. 1st St.
- Saybrook Park, 6250 E. Northside Dr.
- Ruben Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd.
• City parks offer Special Edition After School Club
The Recreation and Parks department is prepared to offer an expanded After School Club Program at 30 city recreation centers, including Echo Park, Glassell Park, Highland Park and Lincoln park. The program includes help with school assignments, recreation activities, lunch, and snacks to students in 1st to 5th grades from 7:30 am-6:00 pm Registration will be available online starting today, March 20th at 1 PM. Slots are first registered, first served. Go here for details.
• Free zoo admission
The Los Angeles Zoo in Griffith Park will offer free admission to LAUSD students in grades K-12, along with a $5 fee for accompanying chaperones, in case there is a strike from March 21- 23. Students will need to show proof of enrollment by presenting their school identification card, report card, school newsletter, or similar proof of enrollment. along with a $5 fee for accompanying chaperones. Tickets must be purchased in person at the L.A. Zoo box office.
• Grab & Go meals
The L.A. Unified School District will offer six meals per student to cover breakfast and lunch over three days. Pick-up is on Tuesday, March 21 from 7:30 to 10:30 am. Click here for pick-up locations.
