Two women in raincoats hold "Respect Us!" sign on picket line

The soggy picket line outside Roosevelt High in Boyle Heights.

The nation's second-largest school district ground to a halt today as 30,000 service workers -- joined in sympathy by about 30,000 teachers -- walked off the job to begin an anticipated three-day strike in demand of higher wages.

Despite persistent rain, picketing began in the pre-dawn hours at a Van Nuys bus yard, then spread to locations throughout the district, which closed all of its schools in response to the walkout, leaving more than 400,000 students without classes.

Man hands jugs of milk to person in car

Worker hands milk at Grab n Go site in Boyle Heights.

