Find the best Eastside STEM schools with our guide. Explore educational options for science, tech, engineering, and math. Help your child excel in our fast-paced, tech-driven world.
Irving STEAM Magnet School
Irving STEAM Magnet School
Irving STEAM Magnet School provides a rigorous curriculum in common core subjects and science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Students are prepared to be critical thinkers, to work in teams and to learn in groups and independently. Project-based learning allows students to learn about multiple subjects at one time.
Students in the Math, Science and Technology Magnet Academy at Roosevelt High are in a program that brings together STEM, social justice and the humanities in such a way as to help them grow and succeed in high school, college and beyond.
Clifford Math and Technology Magnet is a small, close-knit campus where students engage in project-based learning and use their academic skills to solve real world problems as part of their preparation. While STEM programming is important, the school also dedicates time for students to participate in dance, visual arts, theater and music programs.
