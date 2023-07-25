Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
East Los Angeles -- In addition to being a timeless musical artist, Tony Bennett, who passed away last week at the age of 96, was a philanthropist who supported various causes, including high school arts programs. Several Eastside schools have benefitted from the support of Exploring the Arts, or ETA, a non-profit organization Bennet and his wife, Susan Benedetto, co-founded in 1999.
Through ETA’s Arts Education Program, Esteban Torres High School in East Los Angeles received $250,000 in arts seed money, said the school’s founding principal Carolyn McKnight.
“It was a significant help in getting arts off the ground at Torres,” McKnight said.
Bennett visited the Torres campus twice and Benedetto, a former high school principal who is very active in the non-profit, visited three times. The visits were made in the 2010s, including one in 2013 reported on by the L.A. Times.
McKnight said before Bennett’s first visit, faculty explained who Bennett was to students and his place in American music. When he arrived, Bennett visited various classes and spoke with students – dancers, singers, musicians - about his humble background. He encouraged students to work on their artistic endeavors “and they should go for their dream,” McKnight said. “He was generous and lovely.”
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Among the classes he sat in on was a music class taught by Paul Perez. During the visit, Perez stopped the crooner before he left. Perez grew up with Bennett’s music partly because his grandmother listened to him.
“I said, ‘Mr. Bennett, can I take a photo?’” Perez recalled.
Bennett not only agreed to have his picture taken with Perez, but he also agreed to have multiple photos taken, including with students.
Perez used ETA funds to purchase instruments and additional equipment
“They are so generous, and they made a big impact,” Perez said of Bennett and Benedetto.
216 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.