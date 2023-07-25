Tony Bennet Torres High Group 1200

Tony Bennett, center, with music teacher Paul Perez and wife Susan Benedetto at the East Los Angeles Performing Arts Magnet at Esteban Torres High School.

East Los Angeles -- In addition to being a timeless musical artist, Tony Bennett, who passed away last week at the age of 96was a philanthropist who supported various causes, including high school arts programs. Several Eastside schools have benefitted from the support of Exploring the Arts, or ETA, a non-profit organization Bennet and his wife, Susan Benedetto, co-founded in 1999.

Through ETA’s Arts Education Program, Esteban Torres High School in East Los Angeles received $250,000 in arts seed money, said the school’s founding principal Carolyn McKnight.

