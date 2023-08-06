Get set for the return to school this month! Schools serving Eastside kids are spruced up with renovations and fresh paint. Look forward to new academic programs, expanded athletic activities, and services to keep students ready to learn. Stay tuned to The Eastsider for updates at your local schools. It's a fresh, exciting start for everyone!
Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's New at School this Year
Sponsored School News
- HAWKS Los Angeles: Come Join Us on the Adventure
- San Gabriel Mission High School: All-Girls College Prep Catholic
- The Waverly School: Independent Day School in Pasadena
- Discover the Art of Photography at Silver Lake Photo Camp
- St. Alphonsus School: Dual Language Catholic School in East L.A.
- Phoenix Global Green School: A Holistic Pre-School
- This Weekend: Summer Dreams Art & Music Festival to Benefit Roosevelt High Scholars
- Santa Cecilia Orchestra Presents Summer Music Conservatory
- Summer Dreams Art & Music Festival to Benefit Roosevelt High Scholars
The Latest School Stories
- School Days: 2023-24 LAUSD Calendar
- HAWKS Los Angeles: Come Join Us on the Adventure
- San Gabriel Mission High School: All-Girls College Prep Catholic
- The Waverly School: Independent Day School in Pasadena
- Back-To-School 101
- Construction Zone: Eastside schools prepare for new school year
- Discover the Art of Photography at Silver Lake Photo Camp
- St. Alphonsus School: Dual Language Catholic School in East L.A.
- A first-year teacher followers her passion to a Boyle Heights school
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- El Sereno shooting leaves two dead
- Meet "las groseras" de El Sereno
- 18-year-old fatally shot in Boyle Heights Park
- Under a bridge, a new park will take shape in Boyle Heights
- Man and woman shot inside tent in Boyle Heights
- Cypress Park Catholic school closes after a century
- Echo Park's sweet staple, Ms. Donut, prepares to move out
- City approves $60 million project to extend L.A. River Bike Path
- Woman in El Sereno trapped in car by fallen tree branch
- The Beastie Boys studio in Atwater Village
Images
Videos
Commented
- Real estate developer sentenced to prison for bribing former L.A. Councilman Jose Huizar (1)
- Two burglary suspects in custody, two still at large after police chase ends in Silver Lake (1)
- 'Lincoln Lawyer' film location | Los Feliz apartments | Satellite club turning back into restaurant (1)
- Cypress Park prefab homeless housing nears completion (1)
- The Beastie Boys studio in Atwater Village (1)
- Geese flock to Echo Park Lake -- and they won't leave (1)
- Man found dead in Glassell Park garage (1)
- School board member Jackie Goldberg to retire after 40 years in politics (1)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.