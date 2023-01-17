A Black Eye Pea helps connect students at Estrada Courts
Boyle Heights: The Estrada Courts public housing project is getting free high-speed internet with the help of Black Eyed Peas member Will.i.am. His nonprofit, i.am Angel Foundation, has partnered with high-speed internet provider WeLink to close the digital divide where he was raised, according to ABC7. LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho praised the move. The District is working with various internet providers to give families access to free, reliable high-speed internet service. Will.i.am. grew up in Estrada Courts before reaching worldwide fame as a member of the Black Eyed Peas with such mega-hits as “Let’s Get it Started” and “I Gotta Feeling.”
Roosevelt High to preview History Walk
Boyle Heights: Roosevelt High School will host a community meeting previewing the school’s History Walk. The History Walk will focus on five themes highlighting significant events in the campus’ history. The meeting will begin in the school's cafeteria at 6 p.m. The public can also join the meeting virtually by going to https://lausd.zoom.us/j/88601831525 or by dialing 213-338-8477 and entering ID code 866-0183-1525. More info.
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing!
Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.
