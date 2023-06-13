Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
East L.A. -- As senior years go, Garfield High’s Aimee Perales had a very good one: Prom queen, first in her division in the Academic Decathlon, a $50,000 scholarship and valedictorian.
“It was definitely an eventful and memorable year,” Perales said recently.
Perales is now preparing for the next stop on her academic journey: Yale University to major in mechanical engineering.
The second of four children, Perales applied to 21 colleges and universities ranging from Cal State to the Ivy League. After the acceptance letters arrived, Perales narrowed her choices to U.C. Berkeley and Yale. She visited both campuses and Yale won.
“I felt that sense of community at Yale,” she said.
Perales attributes her success at Garfield to a combination of support and encouragement from her family, the Garfield High community and the community at large.
Among the things that had the most impact on her years at Garfield was the Academic Decathlon, something she became involved with at the suggestion of one of her teachers.
Academic Decathlon requires preparation and developing knowledge in various disciplines. Through it, she became a better public speaker and “it showed me there’s a lot more to learn,” she said.
“She always displayed confidence,” said Lucille “Lucy” Romero, coach of Garfield’s Academic Decathlon team. “She was a really good extemporaneous speaker.”
As Perales was trying to decide where to attend college, Romero and other faculty members encouraged her to head East and experience a different place with a different culture.
“Aimee is vivacious, determined. She’s a go-getter willing to take chances,” Romero said. “She will do really well at Yale.”
Perales said her work shows her parents, immigrants from Mexico, her appreciation for their support and cheering her on when the going got tough.
“I wanted to repay my parents for all their sacrifices,” she said.
212 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.