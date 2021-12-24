Skies were beginning to clear this morning after a rainy Thursday in Los Angeles. However, colder and unstable weather is expected for Christmas Day and the rest of the holiday weekend.
While Thursday's rain was steady for most of the day, no significant problems were reported. According to the National Weather Service, rainfall across the Eastside ranged from 2.81 inches in far north Eagle Rock to 1.57 inches near Elysian Park and more than 2 inches in East Hollywood.
It looks like Christmas Eve will be relatively dry and cool today, with a chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature won't get beyond the mid-50s for the next couple of days.
Christmas Day will start out cold and clear, but another storm is expected to move into the area. There wont' be much rain, but this storm front will be colder, with the snow line dropping to 3,000 feet by Sunday morning.
Keep those umbrellas handy. More rain is on the way on Monday.
