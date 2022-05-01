Get your fix of neighborhood news and coffee

Support The Eastsider with a Monthly Contribution &
Get a Bag of Tropico Roast -- for Free!
More than 100 readers make a monthly contribution to support our mission of keeping you informed and connected to your community. I am grateful for their generosity!
But we need more Monthly Reader Sponsors to sustain and expand our coverage. I know you want more stories about neighborhood people and culture, consistent coverage of local government, follow-ups on crime and public safety and guides to the best of the Eastside. To get there, however, we need your help.
If you want more local coverage, sign up for a Monthly Reader Sponsorship now and, for a limited time, get one free bag of locally-owned Tropico Roast coffee beans.
Here's The Deal:
• Contribute at least $10.99 a month for at least 12 months by filling out the form below or by clicking or tapping here
• Tropico Roast will mail you a single, 12-ounce bag of your choice of medium roast of Kenya, Ethiopia or Guatemala beans
• Enjoy a great cup of coffee while reading The Eastsider!
This month, our goal is to sign up at least 25 new Reader Sponsors. I hope we have your support.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: If you prefer, go here to make a one-time contribution or purchase a Monthly Reader Sponsorship for less than $10.99. You won't qualify for a bag of coffee, but you will still help support community news!
The Eastsider is a private company, so your contribution is NOT tax-deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.