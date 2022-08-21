Hello, Sunday!
Welcome to the Good Reads Edition of our Sunday Digest!
Here we celebrate the good things happening in our neighborhoods, inspirational stories that uplift us, and fun tidbits about why we love living here on the Eastside.
Please share if you know of an "ordinary person" doing something remarkable, a milestone celebration, a story from the past that deserves to be told, an artist enriching our world, and more.
Thanks for reading - and Happy Sunday!
Brenda Rees, Editor
FIRST PERSON
A welcome letter to new Angelenos -- and a warning about August!
Dear Maggie and Aruj,
Maggie, your dad tells me you two crazy kids are moving here from Washington, D.C. Congratulations on that and on finding a “reasonably” affordable place to live in Silver Lake; wow!
Getting settled into life around here will be particularly challenging, especially since you are arriving in August, one of the most miserable times of the year for us Angelenos. Blinding hot days, brown and dusty landscapes, wildfire worries, short tempers at the Trader Joe’s check-out line.
Everyone wants to be somewhere else, like the beach, the mountains, or even the moon. It doesn’t help that white cumulus clouds build like mini-thunderheads daily over the San Gabriel Mountains teasing us with a promise of relief that never comes. Angelenos are just plain exhausted in August.
But I reassure you, life here gets better.
Here’s my Welcome Goodie Basket to you:
• Chicken Boy enameled pins. Except for the Hollywood Sign, we don’t have big towering landmarks like the Statue of Liberty or the Jefferson Memorial. No, we have a rejiggered giant Muffler Man Statue-Turned-Chicken-Headed-Hawker who, from his high perch, keeps careful watch over Highland Park and environs. Chicken Boy welcomes you to search out the quirky that is often hidden here in plain sight.
• A map of Griffith Park. Nowhere else will you find 4,000+ acres of wilderness in a major metropolitan city where wild animals (yes, even a mountain lion) live. You’ll need these trails, bird songs and panoramic vistas after fighting traffic and dealing with jerks. Feel free to therapeutically howl with a pack of coyotes.
• A gift card for Yoga-urt in Echo Park. Nut-based yogurt is one of the many culinary mashups (vegan weinerschnitzel, anyone?) you will discover. Hey, we’re the land that made avocado toast famous, after all. Sure, check out fashionable eateries but don’t dismiss food trucks and sidewalk spreads where spices burn and waft upward to make your mouth water.
• Passes to the Bob Baker Marionette Theater on York Boulevard. Big venues are impressive and a must, but remember our side of town has amazing art galleries, nightclubs, historic houses and performance spaces. Our artistic companies run the gamut from puppets to opera. Some may be “holes in the walls” compared to the big giants. But don’t be fooled. Bigger isn’t always better.
• California poppy seeds. If all you have is a balcony, plant these seeds in pots this November. Come March, tendrils will unfurl with lacy leaves and slender green buds will pop with brilliant orange blossoms that will dazzle you with their simplicity.
Because, when you get right down to it, Los Angeles dazzles with simplicity. It’s the crazy creative people and places, along with special small moments and hidden surprises, that can take your breath away.
That’s what makes living here so appealing. And the gorgeous weather. Well, most of the time. Except August and September. That’s when things suck.
Welcome to L.A. !
How would you welcome newcomers to the area? What would be in your welcome goodie basket? Reply to this email and let us know.
EAST HOLLYWOOD
Family comes to the rescue of an urban hawk
As he was walking his daughter Clara to school in mid-June, Asa Shumskas of East Hollywood noticed a pile of feathers on the sidewalk near a chain link fence overlooking the 101 Freeway. Walking closer, he discovered a red-tailed hawk, alert but not moving.
Knowing something was wrong – he was only two feet from the predator – Shumskas called his wife Frances Tait who, earlier this year, enrolled be a volunteer in the annual Los Angeles Raptor Study. Tait was given raptor training and had been assigned a nest and breeding pair of hawks to monitor.
Even though this was not her nest territory, Tait quickly called the Raptor Study team coordinators who arrived on the scene to carefully transport the injured bird to the Ojai Raptor Center for rehabilitation.
“We knew the bird would be in good hands, but we were very anxious for updates,” explained Tait.
About that time, another Raptor Study volunteer from East Hollywood, Julie Drake, was wondering what happened to the raptor in the nest she had been monitoring since mid-April. She observed the adult pair raise the chick from a “big fluffy baby with a wobbling head” to a fledging hopping from branch to branch.
“It was such a busy, noisy location right near the freeway,” she said explaining how she saw the bird every day for months until it just seemed to disappear. When Drake was told about the injured hawk – probably the one she had been watching – she was relieved and overjoyed to know its fate.
The hawk wasn’t in rehab for long; in just a manner of weeks, the raptor made a full recovery. Drake and the Shumskas-Tait family were invited to witness the hawk's release at Barnsdall Park, chosen because it was close to the raptor’s birthplace.
“It was a wonderful event and thrilling to see the hawk up close,” says Tait. “This really reminds us that we are just steps away from wilderness even in the middle of the city.”
EAGLE ROCK
Dorm room do's and don'ts
As students return to classes this year, the Eagle Rock school has issued its annual fall guide for moving into the dorms.
Among the rules:
• No personal air conditioners. The electrical capacity in the buildings can't handle it. But students can bring fans and evaporative coolers.
• Residents can’t hang anything in the windows -- no flags, banners, bed sheets, posters, or signs.
• Bringing family pets is explicitly forbidden.
Another other piece of advice: "The majority of our first-year and transfer halls do not have an elevator. Please plan accordingly.
MONTECITO HEIGHTS
Got a spare bird feeder?
It’s a crime that will make your beak drop and feathers droop.
Recently, many bird feeders of assorted sizes were stolen from the Audubon Center at Debs Park. The feeders attracted all kinds of birds which proved to be teachable moments for visitors.
Why steal bird feeders?
“We have no idea,” said Evelyn Serrano, Public Program Manager, who is welcoming donations of every kind of feeder but is especially calling out for hummingbird and suet feeders.
Donations can be dropped at the Center Wednesdays through Mondays from 8am - 4pm.
“We can guarantee they’ll get a lot of use,” affirms a social media post from the Center.
For more information, contact debspark@audubon.org.
More Good Reads
• A chronically absent Boyle Heights student gets a visit and encouragement from LAUSD superintendent
What Are You Prepping For?
This weekend, our household is gearing up to welcome another batch of foster kittens, a habit we got into during the pandemic. It's hard to say how many kittens we have fostered since the summer of 2020; all we know is that our house ain't a home until it's covered in cat hair!
Hope you have a good week!
-- Brenda Rees
