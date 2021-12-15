"I'm a connection person," Rita Almanza tells me. "If somebody needs size 8 shoes, I go to my gym and look at people's feet to see what size shoes people are wearing. Then I ask them, 'Do you have any shoes you don't need anymore?' "
I'm chatting with Almanza and her friend Terri Smith about volunteering with the Shower of Hope. They pass out soap, shampoo and warm welcomes to unhoused Angelenos that come to wash away the city grime. Today, these two shared stories with me about shower guests they've met like they're old friends. Because they are.
"Remember the woman with albinism? We were always collecting sunscreen for her,” Smith says. “And that young man who's now on the homelessness committee for the Highland Park Neighborhood Council?"
Making a difference
Almanza and Smith's enthusiasm is infectious; they embody the Spirit of Giving this holiday season. I've been looking for a local volunteer opportunity, one where I could make a real difference. The Shower of Hope sounds like a good place to start.
Mel Tillekeratne, the co-founder and Executive Director, began making and handing out food to people on Skid Row every weeknight, serving 250-350 people. Wanting to do more, Tillekeratne purchased a mobile trailer and outfitted it with private shower stalls. The Shower of Hope project was born.
The small nonprofit now provides more than 2,000 showers a month to unhoused Angelenos across more than 20 sites in Southern California, including 4 in the Eastside: Lincoln Park, Lincoln Heights, Echo Park and Boyle Heights.
Every guest is greeted by a volunteer like Almanza, who shows them where to pick up a towel, soap, shampoo, and other hygiene products. There may also be clean socks and underwear, depending on donations.
The guest then gets 15 minutes alone in the shower stall— which must be a welcome respite from constantly being in the public eye. Some guests rush in for a quick shower before heading off to work. Others linger, pausing to share stories of life on the streets with other guests, and catch up with regular volunteers like Almanza and Smith.
Why showers? Not only does a hot shower make for better hygiene, but it also restores a sense of dignity, of humanity. Tillekeratne says that when he passed out food on Skid Row, few people stopped to talk. But when people come out of the shower stalls, they are more likely to chat—and they appreciate volunteers like Almanza and Smith who show real interest in their stories.
Volunteers needed in Boyle Heights & Lincoln Heights
When the Covid-19 pandemic began, fewer volunteers came, and the organization started hiring employees from the unhoused and local community. The Shower of Hope now once again welcomes volunteers and especially needs people at their Lincoln Park and Boyle Heights locations. I'm signing up to clean some shower stalls—and I'm appreciating my own hot shower all the more.
Know Before You Go:
- Volunteers must wear masks.
- Volunteers can choose either to greet people or to clean the shower stalls.
- If you choose to clean, wear closed-toe shoes and be prepared to get wet.
- If you choose to greet people, be willing to LISTEN. Making people feel welcome, seen and heard is a big part of the Shower of Hope experience.
- See the Shower of Hope website for details about locations, days and times. Sign up to volunteer here. Allow a few days for a response. The organization is launching a new project this month and is working hard to get caught up.
Don't have time to volunteer? The Shower of Hope welcomes donations of hygiene and personal care items, as well as clean underwear and socks (clean underwear is the single most requested item). Contact the organization through the website, Facebook or Instagram to let them know what you have to donate.
Cheryl Leutjen writes about the challenges and opportunities of our time with heart, hope and humor. She resides in Eagle Rock.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.