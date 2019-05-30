BOYLE HEIGHTS -- Lizzette Pérez knew not everyone would support her. Her parents didn’t want her to run the Boston Marathon while close to 36 weeks pregnant. The first doctor she consulted thought she was crazy. The second told her studies showed benefits of exercising while pregnant – to a certain extent.

Despite the doubters, she followed her own course last month and completed the Boston Marathon at close to nine months pregnant.

A month after finishing the race, Pérez gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

