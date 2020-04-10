Eagle Rock -- As far as celebrations goes, my April birthday this year was one for the books.

Rather than fussing about dinner reservations, I was more concerned if I was spewing virus droplets. Instead of plotting a pampering session, I was making homemade hand sanitizer. I spent little time worrying about my actual age, and spent more time worrying if I was asymptomatic. “Where’s that thermometer?” replaced “Where’s my cake and candles?”

In the end, celebrating in the Days of Coronavirus seemed oxymoronic -- who wants to party in the face of death counts? But isn’t a birthday a reminder about mortality anyway? How many more years you got? “Ha Ha – Look how old you are!” “It’s only a matter of time - HAHA!”

My original birthday plan was to find and hold a newborn baby, sharing the delight of being an Aries born on April 7. That idea fizzled because, well, hospitals were ramping up for OTHER kinds of patients.

OK, plan B. Maybe I’ll volunteer at Kitten Rescue and spend the day playing with fur babies. That got canceled because shelters were closing down and folks couldn’t gather anymore.

Enact Plan C – Coronavirus. Crash at home.

Virtual Party Planning

How could I map out fitting festivities from the confines of home? The party would have to be virtual.

Earlier in the year, when COVID-19 was only another country’s worry, I mentioned to my husband Jim how I wanted to receive bucket loads of birthday cards for this monumental milestone. Jim reached out and around the end of March, the cards started appearing. All shapes and sizes. Fat ones, thin ones. Homemade and store bought. As they piled up, I was reminded of the simple joy of receiving something in mail.

The day before my birthday, I went retro again. My girlfriend group, aka Pilates Posse, got on an old-fashioned PHONE conference call. To be fair, we would have done something more Zoom-like, but some posse members aren’t embracing video chatting. No worries. Talk is talk. With a beverage of choice nearby, we shared how our days are so weird. “When this is all over, we are all going to my cabin in Colorado,” said one member dealing with a heavy testosterone household. “Just us gals. No men!” “Road trip!” We all agreed.

That night, it rained until the morning. My birthday morning.

It's Your Birthday

After a livestream exercise workout with call outs (“HBD!” scrolled messages tacked on with heart and cake emojis), I needed to be outside with the sunshine. Losing yourself in a garden project, even as mundane as weeding, is akin to achieving Nirvana these days. The satisfying feel of mud in your hands, squatting down to mix the compost, propping up the tomato plants, lightly trimming the already-leggy salvias, watching the brilliantly orange hooded oriole clucking at the feeder. Wait? What time is it?

During the day, I was showered with text greetings, musical YouTube links and social media well-wishes – and yes, more phone calls.

That evening, Jim and daughter Katie gathered around with their presents, which I opened interspersed with the stack of hilarious and heartfelt birthday cards. Many cards came with small surprises like a $1 bill and funny stickers. There was a running joke of cards sent from faux-family members. “All the best, your sister Connie.” “To my favorite Aunt, from Sarah.”

Alcohol, Chocolate, Jigsaw Puzzle & Gum

The bevy of presents from my Jim truly reflected gift buying and giving in Times of Sequestering: alcohol, chocolate, jigsaw puzzle and gum. Necessary diversions to help us get by.

Home from college and just starting remote learning, Katie unearthed handmade coupons she made when she was in elementary school. I could still redeem them, she said. Here were offerings for computer help (“It will be useful since dad is not home that often”), Spanish lessons, creating a dinner appetizer (“Unless I have homework or lots of other stuff to do”), or make me laugh when I am feeling down (“Can only be used twice”).

It took all evening to open up everything. I was laughing so hard my stomach hurt. In that moment, I realized what an honor it is to be alive, to laugh, to make others laugh – and it really, really, really doesn’t take too much.

And the best present of all: Being remembered. Yup. That’s one sweet gift to receive … and to give.

Brenda Rees is a writer who lives in Eagle Rock