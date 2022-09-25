Hello, Sunday!
MOUNT WASHINGTON
Delivering meals and smiles
On a gray misty morning, volunteers are scurrying around a parking lot at St. Vincent Medical Center in Westlake. Wearing blue t-shirts with white wings printed on their backs, St. Vincent Meals on Wheels volunteers -- including Christopher Stewart of Mount Washington – are packing prepared meals into vans for this morning’s delivery.
The van’s license plate frame reads “Food and Love.”
Stewart teams up with another volunteer, Ronnie, who's got driving duties today. Stewart will be delivering the ready-to-eat breakfasts and frozen meals. Checking the manifest, he sees that today’s route will take them into Harvard Heights, a Koreatown neighborhood.
“Because of volunteering, I’ve been to parts of Los Angeles I never knew existed,” says Stewart as he and Ronnie lock up the van. The two then hit the road.
For almost four hours, the duo will bring meals, conversation and smiles to seniors and other home-bound residents. Stewart is part of a dedicated cohort of volunteers who personally deliver meals.
Last year, the St. Vincent program served meals Monday through Friday to 3,150 persons.
Stewart, a 45-year-old actor/writer, has been volunteering since 2020 when the pandemic gave him time to think about ways he could be useful. Throughout the pandemic, demand for local services soared; St. Vincent witnessed a 60% increase in clients and meals served.
The program requirements – flexible commitment – and its direct impact – feeding people – resonated with Stewart. He describes the early pandemic deliveries as just dropping off packages at doors with little personal interaction.
“We now have more face time with clients, and that’s been wonderful,” Stewart says, adding he enjoys hearing the latest stories about grandkids, great-grandkids and whatever topic folks have on their minds. “People are sweet and grateful for this service.”
On this busy morning, Ronnie navigates the snarling commute to find a parking spot near a security apartment complex. Out of the van with breakfast in hand, Stewart shows a key he’ll use to open the metal front door. Disabled folks, he explains, prefer giving out a copy of their key so they don't have to maneuver to answer the doorbell. "People trust us," he says.
Later, on a quiet residential street, Ronnie finds an easy parking spot. Stewart jumps out and points to a once-venerable ornate mansion where, an older man in an undershirt sits inside an open window, patiently waiting and watching.
As Stewart approaches, the man’s eyes light up and he waves. Bobbling to his feet, he opens the door, beaming.
COLD WAR LA
Silent reminders of the past
Decades ago in the Midwest, the distant moan of a tornado siren on a hot summer afternoon thwarted many serious games street kickball games. We kids knew that wavering wail meant danger was imminent. We'd race home to our musty basements to turn on transistor radios -- and wait.
I think of those sirens whenever I pass one of the remaining air raid sirens atop 30-foot steel poles over Los Angeles streets, intersections and the occasional fire station. Their purpose wasn't to warn of a tornado headed to Figueroa and York. These sirens were installed after WWII and into the Cold War to alert Angelenos of a potential enemy attack.
I learned that the sirens were turned on for weekly drills. According to Cold War LA, drills took place in unison every Friday at 10 a.m. through the 1960s. A stark -- and loud -- reminder of that generation's apocalyptic fears.
Today, L.A.'s air raid sirens are silent and often obscured; you must approach some from a certain angle for a good look. There were many styles like, birdhouses and elongated horns. At one time, the Los Angeles Civil Defense Siren system boasted 250 sirens from Long Beach to San Fernando. But where are they now?
Well, check out an air raid siren interactive map by Dennis Hanley that depicts the locations of current – and now defunct – sirens. As of August 2022, about 59% of L.A. sirens were still intact, which means there are enough relics around to be rediscovered or discovered for the first time.
But don't dally. Every year, their numbers diminish, so one day these sirens may become just a memory. Or a photograph on a website.
Do you remember hearing those L.A. air raid sirens? Let us know!
CYPRESS PARK
Not the Queen's Corgis
Proving that the influence of Queen Elizabeth II is far-reaching, Anthea Raymond of Cypress Park muses about the attention her two corgis – Kasha and Chase – have received thanks to the late Queen's well-publicized royal love of the low-slung pooches.
Raymond admits she never thought much about the late royal monarch -- until she got her corgis. Now, Raymond operates LA River Corgis, and leads folks on walking expeditions around the Glendale Narrows with her short-legged friends.
Many expect Raymond's dogs to reflect a stately demeanor fit for a queen.
“So many…expected them to be royal, regal, aloof, de la Reina," she says. "Boy, were they surprised when my two turned out to be dirt and mud-lovers, [canines] still in touch with their working dog roots.”
BOYLE HEIGHTS
Take a free dip
There’s more splashing happening in Boyle Heights after the recent dedication of a newly renovated, year-round public pool at the Boys & Girls Clubs of West San Gabriel Valley & Eastside.
The indoor pool at the Salesian Family Youth Center had been unused for many years until a months-long renovation made it ready for the public starting this month.
Working in partnership with the Salesian Family Youth Center, the pool offers free access to East LA residents who wish to use the indoor pool for swim lessons, recreational fun or lap swimming.
So go ahead. Perfect your dog paddle or practice your floating. Just no cannonballs, please!
The Salesian Youth Center Aquatics Center is at 3218 Wabash Ave. Call (323) 980-8551 for hours and details.
-- By Brenda Rees
LINCOLN HEIGHTS
Thar She Blows: The Lincoln Heights Whale
You may have noticed that Lincoln Heights is several miles from the ocean. But, millions of years ago, Lincoln Heights and the rest of L.A. were submerged deep under the sea.
That explains why in 1932 a man digging an irrigation ditch in the Flat Top/Happy Valley area found a fully intact prehistoric skull of a whale. The 32-foot-long mammal swam, ate and sang in the oceans 12 million years ago.
The six-foot long fossil is now displayed at the Natural History Museum exhibition, "LA Underwater: The Prehistoric Sea Beneath Us."
The Natural History Museum is offering free admission to Lincoln Heights residents on Saturday, Oct. 1, to visit their long-lost neighbor. Go here to reserve your free ticket.
-- By Brenda Rees
More Good Reads
