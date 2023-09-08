Lights shine through apartment windows on Echo Park Avenue buildings

Clear night skies and stars reaching to infinity – when was the last time you experienced that kind of goosebump darkness in a big city?

On September 15, as part of the annual Earth Night campaign, everyone in the world – yes the whole planet – is asked to fight light pollution by turning off their lights for a whole night.

220 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

220 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Sign Up for the Daily Digest

Join the more than 5,000 other Eastsiders who receive our daily newsletter. Delivered weekday mornings.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments