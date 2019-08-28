Echo Park and Silver Lake residents are trying to help a coyote that has been seen roaming around with what appears to be a large chew toy stuck in its jaw.

One resident posted a video of the animal on YouTube as it struggled to drink water from a fountain. Another posted a photo of the coyote on Donaldson Street.

"He was trying to get it off, couldn't get it off," George Scheideman told ABC7. "Looked very uncomfortable."

ABC7 said efforts to find, trap and rescue the coyote have failed so far.

