Sophany Nou behind the counter at Ms. Donut

Echo Park -- It’s hard to say how long the donut shop at Glendale Boulevard and Montana Street has been around. Now, it's also hard to say how much longer it’ll still stay open.

Annenn and Sophany Nou, who’ve owned Ms. Donut for the last seven years, have been left in suspense since the property was listed for sale at $1.5 million. Now they’ve been told the sale will be completed by the end of this month or the beginning of February.

Sign in front of Ms. Donut
The Nou family at Ms. Donut

Annenn and Sophany Nou, with their children.

