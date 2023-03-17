The L.A. Marathon is back on course this weekend - apparently the same course as last year.
Taking place once again on the third Sunday in March, the race begins at Dodger Stadium and circles through Downtown before coming back through Echo Park, Silver Lake, Los Feliz, and East Hollywood. The run then proceeds to San Vicente Boulevard and Bundy Drive before doubling back along the same route to finish in Century City.
Schedule for Sunday, March 19:
- 3 am: Dodger Stadium parking and security checkpoints open
- 6:30 am: Start - Wheelchairs
- 6:35 am: Start - Handcrank
- 6:35 am: Start - All other AWD athletes
- 6:45 am: Start - Elite Women
- 7 am: Start - Elite Men and Full Field
- 8:15 am: START - Charity Half Marathon
- 9 am - 3 pm: Finish Festival at Century Park
For more schedule information, click here.
Course street closures:
- Elysian Park Avenue, from Dodger Stadium to Sunset Boulevard: 4 am to 9 am
- Sunset Boulevard, from Park Avenue to Figueroa Street: 4 am to 9:20 am
- Temple Street, from Alameda Street to Glendale Boulevard: 4 am to 10:20 am
- Edgeware Road, from Temple Street to Boston Street: 4 am to 10:20 am
- Bellevue Avenue, from Sunset Boulevard to Glendale Blvd: 4 am to 10:20 am
- Glendale Boulevard, from Temple Street to Sunset Boulevard: 4 am to 10:40 am
- Sunset Boulevard, from Echo Park Avenue to Virgil Avenue: 4 am to 11:10 am
- Hollywood Boulevard, from Hillhurst Avenue to La Brea Avenue: 4 am to 12 Noon
For more course closures, click here.
Freeway exit closures
- Northbound 110 to 101 S/B Temple Street: 3:10 am to 9:42 am
- Southbound 110 to Hill Street: 3 am to 9:35 am
- Southbound 110 to Stadium Way: 3 am to 9:35 am
- Southbound 110 to Sunset Boulevard: 3 am to 9:20 am
- Southbound 101 to Temple Street: 3 am to 10:05 am
- Northbound 101 to Echo Park Ave/Glendale Blvd: 4 am to 10:20 am
For more freeway closures, click here.
Additional street closures:
- Stadium Way, from Scott Avenue to Chavez Ravine Place: 4 am to 9 am
- Douglas Street, from Sunset Boulevard to Elysian Park Drive: 4 am to 9 am
- Sutherland/Quintero, from Sunset Boulevard to Macbeth Street: 4 am to 9 am
- Beaudry Avenue, from Sunset Boulevard to 1st Street: 4 am to 10:05 am
- Alvarado Street, from Glendale Boulevard to Temple Street: 4 am to 10:40 am
- Griffith Park Boulevard, from Effie Street to Sunset Boulevard: 4 am to 10:55 am
- Santa Monica Boulevard, from Sunset Boulevard to Hoover St/Myra Ave: 4 am to 10:55 am
- Fountain Avenue, from Myra Avenue to Virgil Avenue: 4 am to 10:55 am
- Hillhurst Avenue, from Franklin Avenue to Hollywood Boulevard: 4 am to 11:10 am
- Vermont Avenue, from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard: 4 am to 11:10 am
- Normandie Avenue, from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard: 4 am to 11:25 am
- Western Avenue, from Franklin Avenue to Sunset Boulevard: 4 am to 11:25 am
For more street closures, click here.
187 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Join the more than 5,000 other Eastsiders who receive our daily newsletter. Delivered weekday mornings.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.