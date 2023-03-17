And They're Off

Runners in the 2022 L.A. Marathon pour down Vin Scully Avenue near the starting line at Dodger Stadium.  Thanks to M. Scott Fajack for the photo.

The L.A. Marathon is back on course this weekend - apparently the same course as last year.

Taking place once again on the third Sunday in March, the race begins at Dodger Stadium and circles through Downtown before coming back through Echo Park, Silver Lake, Los Feliz, and East Hollywood. The run then proceeds to San Vicente Boulevard and Bundy Drive before doubling back along the same route to finish in Century City.

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

