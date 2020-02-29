L.A. officials continue to ramp up precautions -- including a proposed to city-funded public education campaign -- against coronavirus, as the first U.S. death from the disease was reported today in Washington state.
Public health officials said that the victim of the COVID-19 virus was a resident of King County, Washington, but no other information was immediately available about the patient.
There has only been one case of the coronavirus detected in Los Angeles County. That person has since been treated and cleared of the virus, but it stayed with the patient for 21 days, health officials said.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advised travelers today to talk with their doctors before travel "to make sure you have received the recommended vaccines and medications specific to your destination."
On Friday, health officials said the Korean Air flight attendant who worked flights out of LAX before being diagnosed with coronavirus "was not symptomatic" and "did not pose any risk to others while in L.A. County."
Meanwhile, City Councilman Herb Wesson has introduced a motion calling for the Los Angeles to create public education campaigns online, on television and through telephone hotlines or other media to provide information about the global outbreak.
"There are many local communities, including those which are not English-speaking, which are left in the dark about this disease with no credible place to which to turn for answers," Wesson wrote in his motion. "Just recently, news of an airline attendant having landed at LAX from a country where the coronavirus has spread greatly has created wide speculation and alarm that the virus is now being spread locally unchecked."
The councilman's motion called for the city's Emergency Management Department and Fire Department to develop the campaigns.
The council's Public Safety Committee met on Wednesday to discuss the local effects of COVID-19, and city officials said although there's no reason to panic in Los Angeles, they are prepared in the event the virus does start spreading faster.
"The current risk to L.A. County residents for getting COVID-19 is very low," said Dr. Prabhu Gounder, medical director of the county health department's respiratory diseases unit, which is leading the county's response to the outbreak. "The best things people can do to protect themselves from any respiratory virus, including COVID-19, are the simple, everyday preventative measures such as washing hands, covering your cough and avoiding going out when sick,"
Gounder said the city's Emergency Management Department has been in contact with other city agencies, urging them to let employees who are sick stay home and not potentially infect others.
DPH officials said they've been reviewing the daily updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and responding to their instructions, as well as monitoring travelers coming from China, where the virus originated in the Hubei province.
Mayor Eric Garcetti told reporters last week that extensive precautions are being taken at Los Angeles International Airport to help prevent a spread of the virus, such as disinfecting various surfaces every hour.
County health officials said they are holding conferences with city officials and medical professionals on a near-daily basis, and they are trying to obtain testing kits for local monitoring from the CDC. Those kits were supposed to arrive last week, but the outbreak has grown significantly worldwide since then, causing a delay.
The CDC has been issuing 14-day quarantines for people who have symptoms or may have been exposed to the virus.
Aram Sahakian, the general manager of the Los Angeles city's Emergency Management Department, said scientists have reported that when the virus made the "jump" from animals to humans, it started to evolve and became more resilient, "and it's probably still mutating."
"That's why there's no immediate hope for a vaccine in the nearest future," Sahakian said. "Not to scare anybody, but those are the facts."
He said regular treatment and care is the best they can provide in order to help infected people get better, adding that very young people, elderly people and those with certain health problems are most at risk for experiencing elevated symptoms of the virus.
When officials were asked what could trigger a county state of emergency regarding the virus, they said they were hesitant to immediately say. Orange County declared a local health emergency Wednesday. San Francisco did so on Tuesday, and San Diego County declared an emergency earlier this month. L.A. County issued a similar emergency declaration for the hepatitis A outbreak that spread among homeless people between 2016 and 2018.
"It is not tied to (whether we have) a certain number of cases to have an emergency," Sahakian said. "If the core group preparing for this incident sees the need for more resources, they can pull the trigger on it. It doesn't mean (the virus) is out of control."
Councilman David Ryu said he was concerned about the virus causing discrimination against select groups of people.
"I wanted to make sure that we provide the proper information because there are some xenophobia (incidents) happening," Ryu said. "I know you said they're only testing people from mainland China, but as we know, we have cases confirmed all throughout the world, so we want to make sure that this is not an opportunity for people to have hysteria, because we have professionals working on this."
Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez said she would like a report on available protective gear for fire or medical personnel to reduce their risk of exposure to the virus.
"Hopefully we're prepared for something that won't be an issue," Rodriguez said.
