Mosquito season is upon us. But so far, the number of these pests in our area seems to have dropped from last year, according to Helen Kuan of the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District .
Credit the colder temperatures and the rain, which flushed out the underground storm drain systems where a lot of mosquitos can otherwise breed, Kuan said. As of early May, the trap counts of female mosquitoes in neighborhoods near Downtown were 40% below the five-year average for those sites, she said.
Granted, though, it’s early yet.
Although the native culex mosquito samples tend to reach their highest numbers in early June, virus-positive samples don’t usually peak until around the end of August, Kuan said.
As for the invasive “ankle-biter” aedes mosquitos, their numbers don’t usually start ramping up until July, and their trap counts can peak between August and the beginning of October. This is also the breed that’s more attracted to humans. So we’ll see.
It’s hard to predict where most of these pests will show up, since the areas of concentration this year might not necessarily be the same as last year, Kuan said.
But one notable trend from before is the relatively low count in neighborhoods near the Los Angeles River, despite the bug’s well-known attraction to water. Last year, only three mosquitos with West Nile showed up in Vector Control traps in Elysian Valley, two in Lincoln Heights, and one apiece in Atwater Village and Boyle Heights. Contrast that with five in Eagle Rock and seven in Los Feliz.
It turns out the water in the L.A. River moves too quickly for mosquitos to breed, Kuan said. The river also attracts bats, which feed on bugs, said Miguel Ordeñana from the County's Natural History Museum.
Still, the number of mosquitos can increase as the temperatures rise, Kuan said. These obnoxious insects seem to multiply as the summer wears on, and the warmer parts of the County tend to be the most affected by their viruses, Kuan said.
Thus the insect count continues. If you start to notice dead birds - especially crows, ravens, and jays - you can report them to the state hotline at (877) WNV- BIRD or online by clicking here.
Have there been more or less mosquitos in your neighborhood this year?
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
