Aedes albopictus mosquito

Aedes albopictus mosquito. The bite of an infected mosquito can spread the virus to people and animals.

Mosquito season is upon us. But so far, the number of these pests in our area seems to have dropped from last year, according to Helen Kuan of the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District .

Credit the colder temperatures and the rain, which flushed out the underground storm drain systems where a lot of mosquitos can otherwise breed, Kuan said. As of early May, the trap counts of female mosquitoes in neighborhoods near Downtown were 40% below the five-year average for those sites, she said.

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

