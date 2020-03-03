Los Angeles -- A second case of coronavirus in Los Angeles County was reported, according to a broadcast report tonight.
The person is at home in self isolation, with Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center overseeing the patient's care, CBS2 reported.
"We are focused on delivering excellent care while ensuring the protection of our members, physicians, and staff," a Kaiser Permanente spokesperson told CBS2.
A Kaiser Permanente official was not immediately available to give a statement or further information to City News Service.
Two people in Orange County also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, health officials said Tuesday, but federal test results are still pending to confirm the diagnoses.
According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, those cases are a man in his 60s and a woman in her 30s who had recently traveled to countries with widespread outbreaks of what is officially known as COVID-19. The pair tested positive in Orange County, but test results were sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm the results.
"The more you look for something, the more likely you are to find it," said Dr. Nichole Quick, the county's health officer.
"Now that our Public Health Laboratory is able to perform COVID-19 testing, we expect to see more cases here in Orange County. Our residents should take everyday precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses like covering your coughs and sneezes, avoiding touching your face, and washing your hands frequently."
Another person in Orange County who contracted the virus earlier this year has fully recovered.
There have been nine deaths from coronavirus in the United States, all in Washington state. Worldwide, roughly 93,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported, and more than 3,100 deaths.
