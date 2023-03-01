The mysterious photograph was taken from a distance and is slightly out of focus. Still, the image clearly showed a pair of daredevils balancing on a line stretched across a ravine in Elysian Park.
At first glance, it might look like tightrope walking, but it is actually slacklining, a sport that is growing in popularity.
The difference between tightrope walking and slacklining is apparent in the literalness of the names: One is walking along a tightrope or wire. Slacklining, however, involves balancing on a one-to-two-inch flat webbing not farther off the ground than one would be comfortable falling, usually over soft ground, sand or padding at a climbing gym. Just tie each end of a line to a tree, rock or anything that can support your weight and you’re good to go.
Highlining is a subcategory of slacklining for the more adventurous and involves the same basic concepts but from a greater height, and the walker is leashed to the line. Highlining is what was taking place in the photo from Elysian Park.
Slacklining has long been a fun activity for climbers on their off days, and you can find kits at sporting goods stores. Successful slacklining requires extreme concentration and an advanced level of balancing.
If anyone can be labeled an expert slackliner, it’s Joanna Finton, a coach at Stronghold. Her Instagram is filled with images of her slacklining and highlining. She said the key to a successful practice is finding a flow and staying calm.
She prefers the challenge of highlining and has done so in the sequoias, at Mt. Wilson and, most impressively, atop Mt. Whitney.
“I like the mental challenge of learning to face my fears,” Finton said. “When things are turbulent, you stay calm and bring it back to tranquility.”
