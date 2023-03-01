Two persons on a tightrope over Elysian Park 600

Two persons highlining, a form of slacklining, over Elysian Park. 

The mysterious photograph was taken from a distance and is slightly out of focus. Still, the image clearly showed a pair of daredevils balancing on a line stretched across a ravine in Elysian Park.

At first glance, it might look like tightrope walking, but it is actually slacklining, a sport that is growing in popularity.

Joanna Finton Slacklining

Joanna Finton, an instructor at Stronghold Gym in Lincoln Heights and an expert slackliner, shows off her skills.

