The Eastsider's Workout & Fitness Guide

Where to break a sweat on the Eastside
Are you looking to start your fitness journey and cross off a New Year's resolution? Then our Workout & Fitness Guide will help you find a gym or fitness studio close to home.
Since the pandemic started, gyms and fitness centers have been among the businesses that have shut down or adapted their services to stay running. Some have moved outdoors, while others offer online classes.
Now, here's a run down of Eastside gyms, fitness centers and dance studios:
Atwater Village
- Dance, fitness and yoga classes - along with fitness programs, meditations, and some kids classes
- 3141 Glendale Blvd
- 7 days a week w/various hours: 8am - 9:30pm (Virtual)
- Special deal for Eastsider readers: Free class recording for anyone new coming to us from the Eastsider - just email us!
East Hollywood
- Personal Training, CrossFit, Nutrition Coaching
- 4228 Melrose Ave
- M-F: 6am - 8pm and Sat-Sun: 9am-12pm (virtual)
Echo Park
- Outdoor sessions meet at neighboring businesses parking area at the end of our block.
- 1016 N Alvarado St
- M-F: 6:00am-11:00am & 6:40pm-8:45pm | Sat: 7:15am-10:45am | Sun: 8:30am-10:45am (Currently Outdoor. Indoor once county mandates change.)
- Special deal for Eastsider readers: 2 Free Personal Training Sessions with a 3 or 6 Month Unlimited Commitment
- Yoga Studio
- 2110 Sunset Blvd
- Mon 12pm & 8pm | Tues 8am | Wed 6pm | Thur 8am | Fri 12pm & 4pm | Sat 930am & 11am | Sun 930am & 6pm (virtual classes)
- Special deal for Eastsider readers: 10% off with discount code EASTSIDE10
- yoga, pilates, sculpt, hiit
- 1755 Glendale Boulevard
- 7am-9pm (virtual & outdoor)
- Special deal for Eastsider readers: https://modoyogala.uscreen.io/ (7 days free on our Virtual Studio)
- Community-driven yoga and fitness studio offering over 80 live online classes per week as well as outdoor classes M-F at our Echo Park locations parking lot (must pre-register)
- 319 Glendale Blvd
- As early as 6am to 10:30pm
- Special deal for Eastsider readers: All new students can try a week of unlimited classes with us for just $29! Not new to us? Use code: EASTSIDER to get 10% off one retail purchase from our online shop! We have contactless pickup available at our Echo Park location. (Code expires end of February)
- Private, one-on-one personal training sessions
- 305 Glendale Blvd
- By appointment - offering Zoom/Facetime sessions
- Special deal for Eastsider readers: 50% off consultation + first workout
Elysian Valley
- Yoga studio
- 1492 Blake Ave
- Virtual classes run all day. Two classes/day are offered at our outdoor studio - one in the morning and one late afternoon/evening. See our website for specific times.
- Special deal for Eastsider readers: 7 Day Free Trial for RoamatHome.TV on demand platform (only applies to the on demand subscription library. Not for in studio or livestream classes.)
Highland Park
- Fitness studio specializing in hour long total body workouts based in their signature version of barre and strength training. Other classes include Cardio Dance, Ballet Fitness, and Stretch classes.
- 5709 N Figueroa St
- Daily live virtual classes times vary, Twice a week Outdoor Class, and a catalog of over 200 videos in their On-Demand Library where you can steam a class whenever you'd like.
- IG: @bodydadala
- Special deal for Eastsider readers: First Livestream and First Outdoor Class Free - available through www.bodydada.com or email hello@bodydada.com
Silver Lake
- Outdoor Spin (silent disco headphones required), HIIT, Cardio Burst, Ass n’ Abs and yoga
- 1932 Hyperion Ave
- Mon/Wed: 7AM-12PM / 3:40PM-8PM | Tues/Thur: 7AM-12PM / 2:40-8PM | Fri: 7AM-12PM / 4PM-5PM | Sat-Sun: 8AM-2PM (Outdoor & On-Demand Online)
- Special deal for our readers: NEW STUDENT DISCOUNTS: first class is $5, first week is $25
- Indigo Fitness is an inclusive boutique fitness studio. We welcome all ethnic backgrounds, creeds, races, sizes, and gender identities. We only care that you are here to work hard, have fun, and be open to transformation.
- 3733 Sunset Blvd.
- M-F 7AM - 8PM | SAT. 9AM - 1PM | SUN. 10AM - 1PM (outdoor & virtual)
- Special deal for our readers: Free 30 minute zoom consult
- Flow on your own - anywhere, anytime with Y7 Online. Subscribe to access unlimited Y7 flows and live stream classes from your favorite Y7 instructors. With custom playlists for each flow and new videos added each week, you can get the signature Y7 experience wherever you may be.
- 4300 Sunset Blvd
- Y7 Online - Access On-Demand and Live Flows on Y7 Online
- Special deal for our readers: WELCOME50 (50% off your first month of Y7 online)
