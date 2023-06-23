Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Los Feliz — In 1916, Cecil B. DeMille did two things that would set a pattern for the rest of his life: He made his first religious epic (“Joan the Woman”), and he moved to Los Feliz.
He would go on to produce or direct religious movies such as “Samson and Delilah,” “The King of Kings,” and two versions of “The Ten Commandments,” as well as non-Biblical classics such as “The Greatest Show on Earth,” and “Cleopatra.” And he would do all this while living just north of Franklin Avenue, on a street now called De Mille Drive.
The producer's neighborhood of Laughlin Park is — and has always been — fenced off from the public. The gated community opened in 1914, advertised in the L.A. Times the previous year as “The Subdivision for People of Culture.”
DeMille moved his family into a Spanish Colonial Revival that currently has six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, 11,000 square feet of floor space, and two acres of land, according to real estate records on Redfin. Charlie Chaplin moved in next door — and when Chaplin left in the 1920s, De Mille expanded his own property even further, buying the silent star's residence and linking the two houses with a conservatory, according to Architectural Digest.
So what does one even do with that much house?
DeMille entertained — heads of state, industry leaders, military heroes, and generations of Hollywood celebrities, Architectural Digest said. He screened movies, held family weddings, staged publicity photos, and even filmed a scene for the 1927 film, “King of Kings.”
DeMille lived in this house until he died in 1959. His family held onto the property until the 1980s, when the DeMille and Chaplin properties were once again detached, eventually to be sold off separately, according to Redfin.
By then, Laughlin Park had become firmly entrenched as a celebrity enclave, welcoming such residents as W.C. Fields, Carole Lombard, Deanna Durbin, and Lily Pons, according to Andrews & Roberts Luxury Properties -- and later on, Brie Larson, Natalie Portman, Will.i.am, and Kristen Stewart, Dirt reported.
