Laughlin Park entrance

Laughlin Park entrance at De Mille Drive.

Los Feliz — In 1916, Cecil B. DeMille did two things that would set a pattern for the rest of his life: He made his first religious epic (“Joan the Woman”), and he moved to Los Feliz.

He would go on to produce or direct religious movies such as “Samson and Delilah,” “The King of Kings,” and two versions of “The Ten Commandments,” as well as non-Biblical classics such as “The Greatest Show on Earth,” and “Cleopatra.” And he would do all this while living just north of Franklin Avenue, on a street now called De Mille Drive.

