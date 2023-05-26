Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Eighty years ago next month, American servicemen swarmed into Latino neighborhoods and attacked and stripped anyone wearing a zoot suit. Though the Zoot Suit riots tended to happen Downtown or in East Los Angeles, the soldiers themselves came from here -- the Navy and Marine Corps Reserve Center at 1700 Stadium Way.
This was back when the Art Deco building, down the road from Elysian Park and what is now Dodger Stadium, was only a couple of years old, built between 1938 and 1941. By 1943, it was serving as an induction, separation, and training center for sailors during World War II, according to California Historical Landmarks.
At the same time, the loose, high-waisted zoot suit had come to be identified with Latino youths as well as gangs. Law enforcement had been targeting zoot-suiters at least since August 1942, when the body of a Mexican American teenager was found in a reservoir in Maywood, KCET said.
The L.A. Times on June 2, 1943, did take care to note that “although many gang members wear ‘zoot suits,’ thousands of zoot suit wearers are non-delinquents.” But that distinction was crushed underfoot as the riots spread.
So what brought out the sailors from Elysian Park in the first place?
Tensions had been building between rowdy soldiers on leave and L.A. civilians, PBS said. Civilian youths might roll the drunken sailors, or sailors might insult Mexican-Americans while passing through their neighborhoods. Rumors spread through the barrios about sailors seeking out Mexican American girls, PBS said - while rumors spread through the naval barracks about attacks on servicemen and their girlfriends, KCET said.
Different histories cite different confrontations that finally triggered the organized attacks. But from about June 3 to June 7, “sailors roamed the streets with makeshift weapons, beating anyone they found wearing a zoot suit,” KCET said.
“We’re out to do what the police have failed to do,” a naval petty officer told the L.A. Times on June 6, 1943. “We’re going to clean up this situation to the satisfaction of ourselves and the public.”
Somehow, no one was killed, the History Channel said. The attacks began subsiding on June 8, when military officials banned soldiers from Los Angeles.
Earlier this month, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors unanimously condemned these attacks as “one of Los Angeles’ most shameful moments in history,” the L.A. Times reported. As for the old naval center, it has found a different use -- as the Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center for the L.A. Fire Department
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University.
