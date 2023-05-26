Navy and Marine Corps Reserve Center

Eighty years ago next month, American servicemen swarmed into Latino neighborhoods and attacked and stripped anyone wearing a zoot suit. Though the Zoot Suit riots tended to happen Downtown or in East Los Angeles, the soldiers themselves came from here -- the Navy and Marine Corps Reserve Center at 1700 Stadium Way.

This was back when the Art Deco building, down the road from Elysian Park and what is now Dodger Stadium, was only a couple of years old, built between 1938 and 1941. By 1943, it was serving as an induction, separation, and training center for sailors during World War II, according to California Historical Landmarks.

206 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

206 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Sign Up for the Daily Digest

Join the more than 5,000 other Eastsiders who receive our daily newsletter. Delivered weekday mornings.

Tags

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

Recommended for you

Load comments