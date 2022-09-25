Decades ago in the Midwest, the distant moan of a tornado siren on a hot summer afternoon thwarted many serious games street kickball games. We kids knew that wavering wail meant danger was imminent. We'd race home to our musty basements to turn on transistor radios -- and wait.
I think of those sirens whenever I pass one of the remaining air raid sirens atop 30-foot steel poles over Los Angeles streets, intersections and the occasional fire station. Their purpose wasn't to warn of a tornado headed to Figueroa and York. These sirens were installed after WWII and into the Cold War to alert Angelenos of a potential enemy attack.
I learned that the sirens were turned on for weekly drills. According to Cold War LA, drills took place in unison every Friday at 10 a.m. through the 1960s. A stark -- and loud -- reminder of that generation's apocalyptic fears.
Today, L.A.'s air raid sirens are silent and often obscured; you must approach some from a certain angle for a good look. There were many styles like, birdhouses and elongated horns. At one time, the Los Angeles Civil Defense Siren system boasted 250 sirens from Long Beach to San Fernando. But where are they now?
Well, check out an air raid siren interactive map by Dennis Hanley that depicts the locations of current – and now defunct – sirens. As of August 2022, about 59% of L.A. sirens were still intact, which means there are enough relics around to be rediscovered or discovered for the first time.
But don't dally. Every year, their numbers diminish, so one day these sirens may become just a memory. Or a photograph on a website.
Do you remember hearing those L.A. air raid sirens? Let us know!
