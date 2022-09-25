Siren illustration

Decades ago in the Midwest, the distant moan of a tornado siren on a hot summer afternoon thwarted many serious games street kickball games. We kids knew that wavering wail meant danger was imminent. We'd race home to our musty basements to turn on transistor radios -- and wait.

I think of those sirens whenever I pass one of the remaining air raid sirens atop 30-foot steel poles over Los Angeles streets, intersections and the occasional fire station. Their purpose wasn't to warn of a tornado headed to Figueroa and York. These sirens were installed after WWII and into the Cold War to alert Angelenos of a potential enemy attack.

