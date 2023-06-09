Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Back when same-sex attraction was “the love that dared not speak its name,” there was, indeed, very little vocabulary for it.
“The closest term they had to ‘gay’ … was of being ‘temperamental,’” writes Daniel Hurewitz in his book “Bohemian Los Angeles.” “And having a certain temperament, even a permanent one, was far from having an inherent identity.”
One was an actor and director named Harry Hay, whose four-bedroom home sits hidden from view just a little to the east of the Silver Lake Reservoir. Five people gathered at his home in 1950 and began what turned into the Mattachine Society, a group that set out “to define who homosexuals were and what homosexuality was from the perspective of the men and women who lived it themselves,” Hurewitz wrote.
Over on Lemoyne Street in Echo Park, but hidden from view as well, was the home of Dale Jennings, another Mattachine co-founder, and an early editor of ONE magazine. Founded in 1952, ONE is regarded as America’s first widely distributed publication for gays and lesbians.
The gay activist was arrested in 1952 by an undercover police officer for soliciting.
Jennings, with Hay's support, challenged the arrest and claimed entrapment. The jury deadlocked, and the charges were dismissed. Membership at the Mattachine Society subsequently boomed, Hurewitz said.
Jennings went on to a successful writing career, even publishing a novel that got turned into a John Wayne movie.
Later life for Hay was more controversial. He split from the Mattachines in 1953, Britannica said. Among the possible reasons, he was an avowed communist — a tough sell in the early 1950s. Plus, he advocated an unpopular gay separatism, in which homosexuals would resist assimilating with mainstream society.
The Mattachine Society itself seems to have faded into the background in the 1970s. Still, one marker of it remains, near Hay’s old house: the Cove Avenue outdoor stairway, known as the Mattachine Steps.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
