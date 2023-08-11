Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
This was, in effect, the question from reader Heather Sabin about a tall, shabby stone pillar topped by a skeletal framework at the eastern entrance to Elysian Park near North Broadway and Elysian Park Drive.
"Why the weird shape at the top and the hooks?" Sabin asks. "Did it used to hold a flag or banner or something?"
Short Answer: It was an elaborate, Victorian-era lamppost and monument.
In the late 1890s, this spot was the Fremont Gate, the main entrance to Elysian Park. It was undergoing several renovations, including a sidewalk, landscaping of bluegrass and flowers, and a nearby bandstand.
The base had four tablets inscribed with the words “Elysian Park” on one side and “Fremont Gate” on the other. At the request of John Charles Frémont's widow, this entrance was renamed Fremont Gate.
A picture from about 1900 shows the lamppost, which was later moved, in its intact form. One newspaper said that the "the grace and beauty of the design will make the column a striking feature, especially when illuminated at night."
The lights and the eagle are now gone. (Nor did they seem visible in a 1927 photo.) The stone base is broken where it once said, “Fremont Gate.” Taggers have marred the surface.
Still, it's an imposing, if somewhat puzzling, structure. If only we could switch it on to light the way to the Fremont Gate.
