Echo Park -- The deadly influenza pandemic of 1918 -- sometimes referred to as the Spanish Flu -- swept through Los Angeles, prompting the closure businesses and churches and sparking debates over the merits of face masks. (Sound familiar?)

Some influenza patients ended up at Barlow Sanitorium (now Barlow Respiratory Hospital), which had been set up by Dr. Jarvis Barlow almost 20 years earlier to treat tuberculosis patients in a compound next to Elysian Park.

"The Barlow Story," the book that chronicled the history of the hospital, offers a peek into the century-old pandemic:

Pull Quote "Already stretched to the edges of its capacity, the Sanatorium was suddenly hit hard by the influenza epidemic. At one time there were 26 cases down in bed, 14 of them with pneumonia. 'This caused great concern and gave much extra work to our staff,' said Dr. Barlow. 'Not having accomodation for so many (extra) bed patients, many emergencies had to be met, and doctors and nurses were taxed to the limit taking care of those in the infirmary and making those who must necessarily stay in the cottages as comfortable as possible.'"

In the end, only patient at the hospital succumbed to the epidemic, the book said.

Barlow Hospital remains in operation, treating patients who are dependent on ventilators.