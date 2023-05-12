Eagle Rock - It’s a small place - three bedrooms and two bathrooms wedged into 1,167 square feet. Survey LA lists the architectural style as … no style at all.
But for a few months in 1930, this modest home in the hills above what is now Eagle Rock Plaza housed a young, very poor couple named John and Carol Steinbeck.
It was one of the Eagle Rock homes where the future Pulitzer and Nobel Prize-winning novelist John Steinbeck lived between the mid-1920s and early 1930s, as an occasional visitor and sometime resident here, according to the Eagle Rock Historical Society.
He first came to town in 1925, a 23-year-old college dropout struggling for a writing career. He stayed briefly in a rooming house at 1501 Campus Road, with his old college friend and occasional roommate Carlton A. Sheffield, who taught English and Journalism at Occidental College. After a few raucous days, Steinbeck hopped a freight ship for New York.
He returned at the end of 1929, now with his fiancee Carol Henning, and stayed with Sheffield and his wife on Rock Glen Street. After their hosts pressured the Steinbecks into getting married in January 1930, the reluctant newlyweds found this place about a mile west of the campus.
It was a wreck. Carlton Sheffield described it as "a small barn that had been abandoned as hopeless after having been hit by a cyclone, with holes in the walls, ceiling and floor, with broken windows, inadequate plumbing and ankle deep in dirt and filth,” the Historical Society said.
But Steinbeck managed to write “To the Unknown God” here, later revised and published as “To a God Unknown.”
“We do not suffer. Indeed we enjoy it,” Steinbeck wrote about the home. “It is much better than living in a city."
The Steinbecks also renovated the place - and unfortunately they did such a good job, the owner took it back within a few months, giving it over to members of his family. The Steinbecks stormed off to Tujunga.
They returned to Eagle Rock in 1932, staying with the Sheffields again, then moved on. Sheffield later lost his position at Occidental, while John Steinbeck went on to become John Steinbeck.
“Remember the days when we were all living in Eagle Rock?” he later wrote. "As starved and happy a group as ever robbed an orange grove. I can still remember the dinners of hamburgers and stolen avocados."
