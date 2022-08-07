Hello, Sunday!
Welcome to the Good Reads Edition of our Sunday Digest!
Here we celebrate the good things happening in our neighborhoods, inspirational stories that uplift us, and fun tidbits about why we love living here on the Eastside.
Please share if you know of an "ordinary person" doing something remarkable, a milestone celebration, a story from the past that deserves to be told, an artist enriching our world, and more.
Thanks for reading - and Happy Sunday!
Brenda Rees, Editor
RETURN TO NEIGHBORLY: Volunteering in Your Community
Stocking up on food and goodwill
Lugging a bag of groceries across the patio of an Eagle Rock religious center, I smile at the men seated at a nearby picnic table, their faces deeply lined and kind. As I set down the bag, we exchange pleasantries; then, I examine the pantry shelves and open the refrigerator door.
I arrange boxes of pasta and jars of marinara on the shelves, then place bottles of water in the fridge. I snap some photos, scan the QR code on the pantry door and upload comments. These live updates help LA Community Fridge (LACF) organizers know what’s in stock in this refrigerator.
LACF is a network of people establishing, maintaining and stocking refrigerators and food pantries across Los Angeles, including several Eastside locations. Many contribute to the effort, from casual food donors like me to organizers who oversee and manage the process.
At these community locations, food and beverages are available to anyone. No proof of need, income or disability is required. LA County estimates that 1 out of every 5 residents faces some level of food insecurity. With soaring food prices, the value of these open-to-all refrigerators and food pantries soars.
Through a Zoom workshop for new volunteers, I learned there are many ways to contribute. Volunteers are needed to repair and maintain fridges, use graphic design or marketing skills to get the word out, donate a refrigerator, translate flyers/workshops, and use other technical skills.
People can simply drop off donations as I do or can be like Silver Lake volunteer Joseph Lee. He picks up food from Trader Joe’s in Silver Lake and delivers it to fridges in Echo Park, Glassell Park and Eagle Rock.
“I get to help the town I grew up in,” he says.
I’m like Joseph; I donate because I want to contribute to the community, which has been so good to my family and me.
What You Need To Know
• Fridge locations include Eagle Rock, East Hollywood, Echo Park, El Sereno, Glassell Park, Hollywood, Los Feliz and Silver Lake. For exact locations, click or tap here.
• Which fridges need the most help? The Eagle Rock, Glassell Park, and El Sereno.
• LACF asks volunteers to wear masks, gloves and/or use hand sanitizer to clean/stock a fridge. Bring disinfectant spray, paper towels and a trash bag to clean.
• You can donate fresh fruit and produce, canned and boxed food, milk, meat, eggs, bread and frozen foods. Also needed are disappears, baby food, shopping bags, beverages and hand sanitizer.
• DON’T bring homemade meals or alcohol
• To learn more, follow LA Community Fridges on Instagram or visit lacommunityfridges.com.
SILVER LAKE
Muralist shares joy
“I wanted to create something beautiful for people who come in and out of the clinic,” says Silver Lake artist Skye Amber Sweet about her recently painted mural “Hearts of Koi” at the Hollywood Sunset Free Clinic.
This new mural, however, isn’t the first one that Sweet has painted – or rather repainted – on site. After repeated tagging, Sweet has now repainted the mural three times since its debut in 2016. “Everything is temporary, so I don’t let it get to me.”
The mural has not always depicted koi imagery, even though it’s a subject that Sweet finds universal and calming. The 2021 version was meant to portray HSFC Executive Director Teresa Tacy Padua as, according to Sweet, “a magical unicorn in the universe.”
Sweet, an abstract painter and muralist, began creating free community murals in 2016. Baller Hardware has over the years provided free or heavily discounted paint for the murals.
While repainting the latest incarnation of the free clinic mural, Sweet recalls friendly interactions with pedestrians who stopped to talk and watch her work.
“I got to know a lot of the homeless around here by name,” she says. “I firmly believe that my responsibility as a human being is to show kindness and love wherever I am.”
LOS FELIZ
Librarian retires after 25 "amazing years"
Residents recently celebrated the retirement of long-time librarian Cathy O’Connor, who logged in 23 of her 25 years with the L.A. Public Library at the Los Feliz branch.
For most of O’Connor’s career, she served as the Young Adult Librarian. She connected famously with teens and young adults – often a difficult challenge, says Senior Librarian Pearl Yonezawa. O’Connor also oversaw the library’s youth volunteer program and formed great friendships.
“It was nice that many of Cathy’s former volunteers came back for the celebration,” explains Yonezawa. "She had such a positive influence on many young people."
ECHO PARK
Showcasing Margaret Garcia
Did you miss Echo Park artist Margaret Garcia’s solo retrospective at the Museum of Ventura County? Well, you can now catch Garcia's exhibition at the LA Plaza of Culture and Arts in downtown Los Angeles.
Arte para la Gente: The Collected Works of Margaret Garcia features more than 75 artworks that depict imagery of culture, family, community and urban life. The show runs until June of 2023. The Eastsider profiled Garcia, born and raised in Boyle Heights, last fall.
More Good Reads
‘What’s That?’ Silver Lake’s Karen Chan discusses her new children’s book and trailblazing publishing company
That's It For This Sunday
I have a theory. Prove me wrong.
What do you do with packets of silica gel -- you know those little white pouches that come in vitamin jars, bags of jerky and boxes of new shoes?
I bet most of you throw them out, but I've learned that those bead pillows can be darn useful: they can keep important papers – passports, insurance, etc. – safe. Toss them into a bag with your wet bathing suit. Instead of using rice to revitalize a cel phone, try silica gel!
I'd love to hear how and if you save and reuse these packets. Email me at Brenda@theeastsiderla.com.
Now, go have a good week!
-- Brenda Rees
