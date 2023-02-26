Hello, Sunday!
The Sunday Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com
Welcome to the Good Reads Edition of today's Sunday Digest!
Hope you are surviving the rainstorms. Maybe you need to head to the couch with a comfy blanket (maybe hot chocolate?) and enjoy meeting these people in your neighborhood!
Brenda Rees, Editor
Did someone forward you this newsletter?
AROUND THE EASTSIDE
Do you like big dog energy?
By Michelle Madden
I first meet Chief over Facetime. His sled-dog good looks dazzle even on the small screen - Those crystal eyes! That lush, plush, husky fluff! He flops over like a stuffed animal as Julianne Papadopoulos massages him, her fingers lost to the knuckles in his fur as she gushes about his “goofball” personality.
Papadopoulos and her roommate Rebeka Kashkin, Los Feliz residents, foster Chief through Foster For Life (FFL). The program, created by a dream team of shelter and rescue volunteers in response to overcrowding in city animal shelters, is designed to support people who foster larger dogs (40+ pounds) for city shelters.
“So many great dogs get overlooked,” says FFL’s Soyoung Kim who lives in Highland Park. Prior to foster life, Chief was a starving stray who spent months at a city shelter brimming with big, beautiful dogs, many of them huskies, shepherds, bully breeds, and every mix imaginable. Currently, dogs are doubled up in kennels. Dogs go days without getting out for a romp in the yard.
“Right now, our goal is to move volumes of dogs,” says Kim. “We’re trying to make space in shelters by making it easy for people to foster for the city.”
Here’s how it works: the FFL team scours city shelters, observing dogs and logging data about them. Similarly, they collect information on interested fosters, asking questions about lifestyle and household. Then the magical matchmaking happens.
“We want to make fostering a smooth, safe, fun experience for people,” says Kim. “It’s all in the match – the right dog with the right foster - so we’re really thoughtful about capturing information on dogs, and thoughtful about placement.”
Once a dog is placed, fosters are supported with weekly Zoom group check-ins with the team and other fosters and leash-walking classes.
Finally, there’s promotion. The FFL team routinely posts all dogs on social media, lists them on Petfinder, and holds regular adoption events. Their success rate is impressive. Since it began in April of 2022, FFL has placed 44 dogs in forever homes, with 21 currently dogs in foster.
Community is also a hallmark of the FFL program. Papadopoulos says she loves the Zooms for care and training information but also because “it’s fun to see all the other dogs and fosters.” I observe the camaraderie firsthand at a leash class, where fosters linger at the end, chatting while dogs play.
A recent adoption event in a Highland Park alley feels festive, like a garden party. FFL’s Baha Ebrahimzadeh glides through two- and four-legged attendees asking, “Is there any better way to spend a Saturday?” Kristen Pate, there with her second FFL dog, tells me she missed “all this” when her last foster was adopted, so she’s excited to foster again.
I finally meet Chief. Sinking my fingers into his shiny fur, warm from the February sun, I see no trace of the malnourished shelter dog he once was. I silently thank all these people who’ve made this moment possible and hope that Chief soon finds his own forever home.
👏 Thanks to our Reader Sponsors
Last year, contributions from our Reader Sponsors were our third largest source of revenue behind grants and sponsored post advertising. We can provide you more of the community news you can't find anyplace else. But we will need your help.
GLASSELL PARK
The power and art of concrete
In a nondescript gray box building off Verdugo Boulevard in Glassell Park, art is being mixed, poured and molded by concrete artist Krizia Flores, who is transforming the medium of sidewalks and freeways into an expressive, personal endeavor.
“I used to have a regular cubicle job working for a motion picture company,” she says. “I needed something creative, and I wasn’t sure what that was going to be.”
Thinking about her childhood, Flores remembered her parents had a nursery and that “there were always plants around. So when I started to think about what I wanted to do, I realized, ‘Whatever it is, it’s got to be related to plants.’”
Envisioning planter pots as a goal, Flores admits she was “too shy to go into Home Depot and buy a bag of concrete. Plus, I couldn’t lift it!” She ordered a little box of concrete online and started working with the medium, creating small but intricate geometric pieces, sharing her work with friends and then eventually selling her art. Her whimsical work grew “little by little, and it started getting more attention and enough that I finally left my corporate day job,” she said. “It will be ten years this summer.”
Flores' work as Concrete Geometric has garnered international attention. Her bowls, pots, containers and trays in offbeat shapes and colors have been featured in Paris, LA, NY and Toronto design festivals. Not that long ago, Flores collaborated with Olympian medalist Shaun White on designing custom awards.
Before the pandemic, Flores hosted weekly in-person workshops at her studio, but today, she’s taking a big break from instruction. Her focus these days is shooting video workshops and creating concrete art kits with everything you need to make your own piece at home. “I don’t want them to be too crafty,” she says, describing the process as something you’d want to do “with your family or on a date.”
“I want to inspire other people to try a bunch of different things,” she says. “A lot can happen when we give ourselves a creative hour.”
Sponsored by Tracy Do
All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake and Downtown LA
This week's featured homes include a two-bedroom residence in Downtown L.A. and a reimagined bungalow in Silver Lake.
SILVER LAKE
The clean-up crew
Simple things can bring neighbors together. Like empty soda bottles, fast food wrappers and cigarette butts.
“Do we pick up the trash, or does the trash pick us up?” posits Elaine Gale, who started the volunteer group, the Silver Lake Trash Club, in 2021 by putting up signs on telephone poles around her Silver Lake neighborhood.
Since its first official gathering – that drew 30 people – the club has picked up more than 1,000 bags of garbage, estimates Gale. “People love meeting and hanging out with their neighbors -- and helping our neighborhood.”
True to Silver Lake form, the club’s mascot is a colorful smiling unicorn ... that uses its horn to impale trash. Go get 'em, Sparkly!
-- By Brenda Rees
EAGLE ROCK
Eating spring
I bought a four-inch pot of miner’s lettuce, imagining its cheery heart-shaped leaves would fill in a small shady area in my backyard. Three years later, it has taken over. The stuff is EVERYWHERE. And I love it.
I posted the photo above on the California Native Plant Society Group Page. It’s gotten 700+ thumbs-up. “Hope you’re hungry,” remarks one. “Bushtits will eat the seeds,” says another.
When I'm outside puttering around, I pluck the bright green leaves. I chew the sweet and soft taste of early spring and admire its tall stalks swaying, small white and pink flowers forming in its center.
Yet, it’s bittersweet. Miner’s lettuce will soon disappear. Like other plants of spring, it’s a temporary garden guest, one that I will be hungry for months after it’s gone, all the while remembering its tenacity and tenderness.
-- By Brenda Rees
🙂 More Good Reads
• Frisco bakery - the last of the Eastside's old 'breadbasket' -- still going strong in Cypress Park
• How an Eagle Rock pie maker and her high school sweetheart built their business from humble homemade beginnings
📋 What did you think of the Sunday Digest?
Your feedback will help us build a better newsletter
👋 That's It For This Sunday
I love old streetlights, the vintage globes, decorative arms and ornate bases that make me imagine Los Angeles at the turn of the century.
Around our neighborhoods, they gild the perimeter of Evergreen cemetery, adorn the high retaining wall of Monterey Road in Hermon, line the quiet streets of Angelino Heights and mark the boundaries of Rio de Los Angeles State Park on San Fernando Boulevard.
What lights your block? Your neighborhood? Is it old or new? Let me know by responding to this newsletter.
Did someone forward you this newsletter?
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Join the more than 5,000 other Eastsiders who receive our daily newsletter. Delivered weekday mornings.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.