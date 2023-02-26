Hello, Sunday!

The Sunday Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com

Chief, a black and white husky, on a leash with his human foster nearby

Chief turns on the cute for his foster, Rebeka Kashkin, at a FFL adoption event
Krizia Flores poses by a shelf with her concrete creations

Concrete artist Krizia Flores was inspired by her parent's plant nursery to create her line of small decorative pots.
Exterior of a multi-stories building with trees at the base at 630 West 6th Street 600
People on sidewalk carrying trash bags and trash grabbers

The Silver Lake Trash Club has been picking up garbage since 2021. Usually 30 folks are part of the monthly excursions.
Author poses with a huge mound of miner's lettuce

Miner's lettuce, a sweet native plant, has taken over part of the author's back yard.

Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!

Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.

Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!

Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023

—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Sign Up for the Daily Digest

Join the more than 5,000 other Eastsiders who receive our daily newsletter. Delivered weekday mornings.

Recommended for you

Load comments