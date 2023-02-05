Hello, Sunday!
Are you looking for the green comet in the sky? Kudos to you. It's way too cold for me to be outside in the evening. Even though I grew up in the Midwest with subzero temperatures this time of year, I admit I have California blood. I'll be indoors with my adult beverage of choice. But I may be watching from my window ... maybe.
Brenda Rees, Editor
EAST HOLLYWOOD
A museum for lovers
The nice woman behind the counter asked how we met and fell in love. She wanted to write our story on a small heart that would be pinned on a wall where thousands of other hearts were on display.
“There’s a lot of love on this wall,” commented my husband Jim as we spun around admiring the hearts.
“Well, this is the Love Museum,” said the woman back to him.
Jim turned to me with mock disbelief. “Wait! I thought you were taking me to the ‘Love Shack?'”
I rolled my eyes and stifled a laugh. How would we, a couple married for nearly 30 years, handle the Los Angeles Museum of Love? Would there be anything here for us?
It turns out … the Love Museum had a lot to offer. And not just for us old-love timers, but for the young and not-so-young couples we saw meandering through the 50+ interactive stations.
The Museum of Love is a labor of love. The brainchild of Amy Sweetman, a professor of psychology and neuroscience for 30 years at Los Angeles City College, the idea for the museum had been on her bucket list. When the building on Melrose Avenue went up for rent in the year she turned 50, she took it as a sign: Here’s your chance.
Her boyfriend, Edwin Escobar, joined the project. “He’s an amazing genius,” Sweetman said, explaining how he brought her ideas to reality and today runs the business aspect of the museum.
The museum opened in January 2020. Not ideal considering the pandemic (“we could only have one couple in the museum at a time”). But today it’s back running at full speed, welcoming couples to engage with one another in a very low-tech, playful way where they can actually learn and uncover new things about The Object of Their Desire.
The museum's rooms correspond to the stage of love. After a video and a photo-op experience (all encouraged), Jim and I entered the darkened Romantic Forest; fake greenery snaked up walls, a mishmash of lamp types hung from high ceilings, and rugs absorbed the sounds to make the space cozy. Speakers cranked out familiar love songs. We answered questions about ourselves by opening up locker doors and then enjoyed creating an “Exquisite Corpse” drawing based on a Surrealist Victorian game.
As Jim and I went through the rooms, you could see the social psychology of relationships coming through, but it was never preachy or academic. The playfulness of the stations, some draped off like tents or a cabana, and the interesting decorations – dried flowers, butterflies under glass, statuary, etc. – added up to a quirky handmade and very old-school experience.
And for a museum about love, the sexual components were deftly handled; you were alerted at stations that involved intimacy. Even then, those games - like sex trivia ala Connect Four -- were presented with practicality but also started conversations that ended with steamy eyebrows raised. (A-hem!)
Jim and I could have lingered longer, but we were getting hungry. We only planned on staying maybe an hour or so. Once outside, we were shocked to realize we had been inside for more than three hours.
“There’s a lot of love in this museum,” said Jim. And I agreed, locking my arm into his as we walked to our car.
ECHO PARK
How one man made a difference in a kid's life
Finding the right kind of volunteer gig means finding where your deepest connection is. That’s the philosophy of Karl Sanders of Echo Park, a restaurant manager and budding film writer.
The 35-year-old had tried various programs – serving food and reading to youngsters – but he wanted to make a direct impact on a kid’s life.
“I grew up moving around a lot as an orphan, but I’ll never forget the adults in my life who showed me kindness,” says Sanders.
A co-worker of Sanders mentioned the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program that pairs a volunteer to build a one-on-one relationship with a youth with special circumstances. The CASA volunteer advocates for their youth’s best interests with educators, doctors and counselors and can make recommendations to the Court. Children learn that someone cares about them and will be a part of their lives as they grow up.
“That’s exactly what I wanted,” says Sanders. “To find someone who had similar experiences like I did.”
After volunteer training, Sanders was excited to meet 15-year-old James (not his real name), who had been living in a group home for two years. After taking public transportation to the San Gabriel Valley, Sanders arrived at the group home, but James didn’t want to come out of his room.
Not wanting to leave (“I spent so much time to get out there!”), Sanders went up and into James’ room. The boy, lying in bed, pulled a blanket over his head. Sanders spied an X-Box and started talking about video games he likes, and slowly the blanket came down.
“We have been inseparable since then,” says Sanders with a laugh. With patience, commitment and through tough times, Sanders watched for six years how James – little by little – came out of his shell, found friends, even a girlfriend, and became excited for life.
Since James will be 21 this summer, he will leave the group home to start his new life. Even though his CASA commitment with James will officially end, Sanders knows the two will stay in touch. Sanders is proud of his kid (“the world is lucky to have him in it”), and he’s happy to have found this opportunity.
“The program isn’t for everyone,” he says. “It pulls you into someone’s life for better and worse. So my best advice for others is to, ‘buckle up for the ride!’”
MOUNT WASHINGTON
Reviving a nursery at Elyria Park
An abandoned nursery in Elyria Canyon Park is being restored as a place for plants and people – and you can help.
The Akuutet Learning Nursery (Tongva for butterfly) will introduce youth of all ages and backgrounds to our local nature, explains Tawny de Guzman, nursery and restoration coordinator with Community Nature Connection.
An internship program with local high schools – Sotomayor, Franklin and City of Angels – will help with habitat restoration.
Do you have extra garden tools, wood pallets and cider blocks to create nursery tables? Contact de Guzman at: Tawny@communitynatureconnection.org.
A formal public opening is planned for May.
EASTSIDE SLIME TRAILS
Escargot, anyone?
The bane of gardeners and the joy of mischievous kids, snails and slugs will be out in full force this month as the Natural History Museum’s SnailBlitz 2023 kicks off. From now until the end of March, folks that photograph and upload a slimy species will be helping out scientists – and be eligible for prizes, like crocheted slugs by Dr. Jann Vendetti, NHM’s Curator of Malacology.
There are other ways to get SnailBlitz swag: check out a secret mission in iNaturalist and play Snail Loteria.
Photos can be uploaded at iNaturalist or emailed to Slime@nhm.org. Be sure to include location, date and time.
By Brenda Rees
“The Westside is so flat, you have so many bumps around here,” commented a Westside friend recently taking in the sights of our Eastsider territory.
We who are so used to our ups and downs as we traverse our hilly neighborhoods often forget how geographically unique – and wonderful – they are.
Especially when distant snow-capped mountains provide a frame as you head north out of the Figueroa tunnels on the Arroyo Seco Freeway. Simply marvelous.
Enjoy your week!
