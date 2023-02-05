Hello, Sunday!

Black hearts with golden and silver writing about a couple's romantic beginnings 600

At the Museum of Love, you will add your "How We Met" romance story to others on the front wall.
Photos of signs, furniture and displays inside the Museum of Love
Karl Sanders with black top 600

“The [CASA] program isn’t for everyone. It pulls you into someone’s life so my best advice for others is ‘buckle up for the ride!’” says Karl Sanders of Echo Park.
Stairs leading to front of home at 1312 N Occidental Blvd. 600
Coast Live Oak seedlings in nursery pots 600

Coast live oak seedlings in nursery pots at the Akuutet Learning Nursery in Elyria Canyon Park.
A snail creeps along a human finger 600

During SnailBlitz 2023, upload your images of snails and slugs to help scientists and to be eligible for prizes.

Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!

Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.

Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023

—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

